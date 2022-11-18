Project Reese Hosts Closet Clean-Up

Project Reese is a local organization in Carrollton, Ga that has teamed up with 12 organizations at UWG to host a community-wide clothing drive during the entire month of November.

Donations will be accepted until Nov. 30 by any of the following organizations: Alpha Gamma Delta, Kappa Sigma, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., NAACP, Kiwanis Club International, Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., S.H.I.F.T., NCNW, Lambda Theta Phi Fraternity Inc., Love Travels and Vogue Academy.

“We decided to partner with Project Reese in Closet Clean-Up because we hold value in helping the community in which we are placed,” said Haley Landry, Philanthropy Chair for Alpha Gamma Delta. “We want to help out the city of Carrollton any way we can. Especially now with it getting cold out it is so important to do what we can, and this was such a good opportunity for us to help where we can.”

They’re accepting donations of all clothing items including coats, blankets, socks, gloves, t-shirts, sweatpants, shoes and more. All sizes are welcome and appreciated. All they ask is that donations are in good condition only with minimal usage.

“With the weather getting colder and it being right before Christmas, it felt like the perfect time to host a clothing drive,” said Landry. “We all know how cold a Carrollton winter can be and I cannot imagine doing it without a proper coat or clothing. We want to provide that to the people who do not have it, and help them stay safe, warm and healthy.”

All donations will be divided amongst local charities in Carrollton to be distributed to those in need.

Those looking to donate can find drop off locations at Alpha Gamma Delta, the Campus Center, and the Technology Learning Center (TLC) at UWG. Donors can also reach out to any of the partnering organizations to ask any questions.

“We just want to help keep Carrollton warm this winter,” said Landry. “We all have things shoved in the back of our closet that we don’t need or wear anymore and this is the perfect opportunity to free up some space while also doing good for the community. If you’re interested in donating, feel free to reach out to me by messaging @alphagamuwg on Instagram.”

