The Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) at the University of West Georgia has taken part in numerous events and conferences to give students exposure to real world workplace environments.

PRSA-Georgia (Georgia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America) is a professional sponsor in Atlanta, allowing students the opportunity to attend an annual event known as Shadow Day with Cox Media on Feb. 23, 201. This event gives students a chance to shadow professionals who work in public relations and media.

At Shadow Day students are able to converse with these professionals while gaining insight to a true day in the life of public relations professionals. Students were able to ask questions and learn more about Cox Media’s internal and external operations.

PRSSA prides itself on allowing students to enhance their education, broaden their network and launch their careers. Co-advisors, Dr. Hazel Cole and Dr. T. Randahl Morris have continued to grow the organization to benefit their students.

“My favorite thing about advising PRSSA is the opportunity to grow student leaders and expose them to companies and organizations that understand the importance of strategic public relations,” said Dr. Cole, Mass Communications professor. “It makes me proud to see them step into an industry that I love.”

“Shadow Day was great because we got to speak to someone from basically every industry in public relations,” said Sierra Lemelle, a junior public relations student and participant in Shadow Day. “There were so few of us there that it allowed us more time to talk to them and really get their undivided attention.”

A group of 10 public relations students from UWG attended the 2017 Real World PR Conference in Atlanta on Feb. 24, 2017. This specific conference has around 200 attendees and offers multiple workshops for students to attend.

The Real World Conference allowed students to compare resumes and receive feedback from professionals, discuss internship opportunities and engage in activities with professionals from companies like Delta Airlines, The Coca-Cola Company and public relations firms like FleishmanHillard.

“The Real World PR Conference was on a whole different level. There were PRSSA chapters from all over and professionals from different companies like Cox Enterprises and Turner Broadcasting,” said Lemelle. “It was a little intimidating but I learned so much.”

Shadow day sparked a passion in Lemelle for global communications. She also learned about the intense competition she will face as she progresses towards her career.

“PRSSA offers opportunity. I believe that PRSSA positively impacts students through mentoring, leadership and professional growth and development,” said Dr. Cole. “Many of our members have landed internships and started their careers because of PRSSA. That means success.”

Any students interested in getting involved with PRSSA are encouraged to contact Dr. Hazel Cole at hcole@westga.edu or Dr. T Randahl Morris at trmorris@westga.edu.

