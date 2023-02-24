Romance Writer Emphasizes the Importance of Black Love Through Books

Samira Barnett

AE Valdez, a self-published writer, is well-known for her books about Black love. Valdez’s books emphasize the importance of self-love as a Black individual, as well as the love as a Black couple.

When Vadez was 11 years old, she started writing occasionally. She composed some poems in high school and in 2020 she finally started to take writing seriously with her debut book, “Everything I’ve Wanted All I’ve Needed,” released in 2021.

Valdez was always driven to share her work with the public, entering in different poetry contests. Her poetry fundamentally served as the inspiration for her writing’s theme and her poetic style also transferred to her books. Her poetic style thematically demonstrates the difference in African American love than what is usually shown through either books or television is what distinguishes her work from others.

“Writing has always been an integral part of my life, a form of expression for me,” said Valdez. “When I first discovered that I loved writing, I found that I could convey my feelings better through writing than speaking.”

Along with her first book, Valdez has published several others in recent years, including “The Beginning of Forever: A Sunshine + Ace Story” (a duology to the first), “A Worthy Love,” “Colliding with Fate” and “Snow King Catches His Snowflake.” Her goal with each book was to center the concept on women and to create characters that are similar to her and her husband.

“I know there are a lot of Black authors out there, but I just wanted to put my spin on things because I think that all stories are needed,” said Valdez.

It is difficult to suggest that the words will have an impact on the reader as a romance writer or an author in general. It’s a matter of hope that people will enjoy your work. A book can take readers on a journey that stops time and transports them to another world; it is her job as an author to create the best fictional world possible.

“It has been a very humbling and rewarding experience for me,” said Valdez. “I have this space to help my reader see life in a different way. I know it is fictional but all my themes apply to real life.”

She creates a theme within herself in order to create a theme for each book. The goal of her book is to create a narrative that informs readers that life is hard, but there is light at the end of the tunnel, and it begins within.

“I think it’s harder to receive things when we don’t love ourselves,” said Valdez. “I think self love is so important first because realistically we cannot look to other peopleto fill voids for us.

“You have to feel those feelings before you expect someone else to give them to you,” continued Valdez.

Her goal is to provide stimulation other than sadness and loss, which are commonly associated with African Americans. Instead,in her writing she transforms the loss into a loving and joyful theme, all while retaining the realistic hardships of life.

“We don’t see that [Black love] in the media or anything,” said Valdez. “It’s so important to see black people get a happy endingbecause we are so often told we don’t deserve it or should expect that.”

Valdez is currently working on the second book for the Three Kings trilogy, with “The Snow King Catches His Snowflake” being the first book. Her goal is to have this upcoming book released in late April or early May. She plans to continue this theme of love, telling the story of how African American love can be achieved and magical, whether within oneself or another person.

Valdez networks and promotes much of her work on TikTok and Instagram, where she goes by the handle @a.e.valdezwrites. Follow to stayup to date on new releases and book information.

