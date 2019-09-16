Rome-Based Cake Jam Set For Rooftop Performance on the Square

Local indie band Cake Jam will be making their debut in Carrollton on Sep. 27 with a free concert on Nama Asian Fusion’s rooftop venue on Adamson Square. The concert will begin at 10:30 p.m .and last until 1:00 a.m.

Cake Jam is a band based in Rome, GA who mostly plays in the Rome and Atlanta area. The band consists of lead singer and social media manager Justin Matthew, bassist Trey Paul, guitarist Austin Arasmith and drummer Henry Abshire.

The band came together in May of 2018 when Paul and Arasmith came together due to their shared interest in new-age indie music. This led to the initial creation of Cake Jam, but the band really started gaining momentum when Matthew was added as the lead singer in March of 2019. Matthew focused on spreading the word of Cake Jam through social media such as Instagram and Twitter. The band’s social media took on a more interactive role with their fans, getting people more involved and interested in Cake Jam.

“Finding Justin was a blessing in disguise. He really took on a huge role being the front man and taking our social media to an entirely new level,” said guitarist Arasmith.

The band plays three to four shows a month, frequently hitting venues such as Smith’s Olde Bar in Atlanta and Schroeder’s New Deli in Rome. Their shows are full of energy and excitement.

“We’re all really excited to play out first college town gig. This is our first show where we are hitting the market we really want to hit- college kids,” said Paul. “We’re planning to go on tour next fall hitting college towns up the East coast, so playing this show in Carrollton is a good first step.”

While the band does cover some classic rock and indie songs, they also perform their own songs that can be found on streaming sites such as Apple Music and Spotify. Their two most popular singles, Crab Cakes and Some Feelin’ have become two crowd favorites at the Cake Jam shows. The band also has a five song EP called A Longing for Cake coming out later in the fall.

“We have a good bit of original songs we like to perform, but we do play some covers that the crowd will know and be able to sing along to,” said Paul. “We try to be diverse in the covers we include in our shows- some classic rock, 90’s alternative, and some new age to have a good mix of genres.”

The full service dining area is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner, and people coming to enjoy the music can stop by earlier to enjoy some of Carrollton’s best Asian cuisine. The second floor bar will also be open for the event, as well as a full service bar on the rooftop during the concert. The Nama rooftop is a great space for live music and will have plenty of seating for people to come and enjoy Cake Jam’s debut in Carrollton.

