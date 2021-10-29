Roy Richards Sr. Hall Ribbon Ceremony

The brand new Roy Richards Sr. Hall building, located on the University of West Georgia Carrollton campus, is officially completed and ready to serve students, faculty and staff members. Roy Richards Sr. hall will serve as a new home for the Richards College of Business. Funds for design and construction on the large building, which makes up 68,696 square feet, were included in the Fiscal Year 2019 budget by the University System of Georgia for an issuance of $14.9 million in bonds. Construction began in fall 2019 and was completed this summer just in time for the ribbon cutting ceremony that took place on Oct. 22.

The building will provide a space for business students to learn, improve and advance in their studies; this includes open teaching spaces, technology-enhanced classrooms and collaborative learning environments. The facility has a dozen classrooms which range in different sizes depending on the course. These sizes include classrooms set up for 24-seat seminars as well lecture halls with up to 105 seats. The building also includes brand new computer labs and equipment and 13 collaborative learning spaces open to anyone in the building. These new features will serve as a great tool for students and the Richards College of Business staff.

Kinadi Dill, The West Georgian

“I think this building is a great space for networking,” said Jordan, a student that attends UWG. “This space will also serve as an environment for students to connect, meet new people, and further their learning.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by the President of the University of West Georgia, Dr. Brandon B. Kelly, faculty and staff associates of the Richards College of Business, students and members of Carroll county elected officials; all played a key role in the development of the building. Speeches were given by the leaders of the groundbreaking project as those in attendance listened and applauded the hard work of the team before the special ribbon cutting took place at the front of the building. After the ribbon cutting ceremony, guests were able to tour the new building, socialize with one another and enjoy refreshments provided by the DineWest team here at UWG.

The building is set to open in the fall 2022, allowing for faculty and students new opportunities for learning and growth.

