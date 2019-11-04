Safe Tricks and Treats at the 6th Annual Housing Committee Event

UWG’s annual Safe Treat, hosted by the housing committee, was held on Oct. 24 at Greek Village from 6-8 p.m.

Every year since 2014, the Safe Treat has provided young children and parents a safe and secure trick-or-treating experience. The event is not only for students and faculty with children, but also the general public as well. In past years, the Safe Treat was commonly located in the campus quad area near East Commons and Ingram Library. However, Greek Village was a much more efficient space because it allowed children to play and dance to music freely. Campus police made certain that everyone found an appropriate parking space and arrived and departed the event safely.

Clubs and organizations such as The WOLF Internet Radio, and the ASL (American Sign Language) organization were in attendance. Many UWG students like Victoria Chaney, who is apart of The WOLF Internet Radio, and Jamaya Adams, an ASL club member, assisted with welcoming parents and children, passing out candy and directing them to bathrooms and other essential locations.

Nearly every candy stop consisted of a fun game to play. These included bowling and the popular game of stack the cup. Everyone had the opportunity to show off their pumpkin carving skills by entering the school’s Halloween pumpkin carving contest. For those who participated, their work of art was displayed at the Safe Treat. After the winners were revealed, participants had the opportunity to take their pumpkins home with them or allow the Safe Treat attendees to adopt them. As the night went on, parents got to witness the school mascot, Wolfie, showing off his dance moves with the hyper children to tag along.

In addition to the festivities, the UWG bookstore had several clothing items for children and adults on sale. Those in attendance could choose between a brand new t-shirt, or a cozy long-sleeve or sweater.

Whether you’re a student, staff member, or Carrollton resident be sure to stay updated on all of UWG’s events that are open to the community, you wouldn’t want to miss out!

