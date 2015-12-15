

Photo: Richard Shah, The West Georgian

This is the second photo in our series Scene but Unseen, where we feature art, objects and strange things around the UWG campus. This bird and its cage can be found behind the Callaway building.

These photos are also posted every Thursday on our Instagram @the_westgeorgian. If you take a picture with the things featured in this series, post it to your Instagram or Twitter account with #scenebutunseen, and we may feature you on our social media!

