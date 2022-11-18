Senoia Raceway Hosts Peach State Classic

Senoia Raceway hosted its second annual Peach State Classic event this past weekend, Nov. 11 and 12. Established in 1969, Senoia Raceway is a ⅜ mile dirt oval track located in Senoia, Ga.

The Peach State Classic is the largest short-track event in the state of Georgia with a $20,000-to-win pot for the Peach Bowl preliminary on Friday, Nov 11 and a $53,053-to-win pot for the Peach State Classic Feature on Saturday, Nov 12.

Despite the constant rain, the Senoia Raceway team was very active in getting the track ready for the event. Not only did they spend the entirety of Thursday morning laying tarps all over the track, they also had a helicopter brought in to help speed up the drying process to get the track ready for the weekend’s events.

“The track crew worked hard to try and maintain the track and keep the moisture off the corners,” said track official Jacob O’Brien. “The tarps were to help us keep as much moisture off the track as possible, and it worked as well as it could have. Bringing the helicopter in really helped in drying that top section of the clay.”

Fans were able to camp onsite to enjoy the weekend’s festivities, with some arriving as early as Wednesday morning. The Senoia Raceway team had events happening all weekend, complete with food trucks and small merchandise vendors supporting racers.

While the events were a tad delayed, the night went on still as planned. Friday night was full of racing with brief intermissions for track prep to help continue keeping the drivers safe. They ended the night with Racer Kyle Bronson walking away as the 2022 Peach Bowl Winner and $20,000 richer.

Saturday started early with the Senoia Raceway team on the track prepping for the long day ahead. They provided a free luncheon for the Super Late Model Drivers and their team members, along with hosting a cornhole tournament for any drivers and fans who wanted to participate.

The stands opened for fans at noon as the team geared up for the big event later that evening. With the rain still persisting, and the temperature dropping, it created interesting conditions for the largest short-track event in the state of Georgia. Like the night before, the events were slightly delayed due to all of the rainfall they were receiving but the Senoia Raceway team pushed through and again got cars on the track. After lots of great racing, the Super Late Model Feature race began. The racers completed a full 75 laps around the track in 20 minutes and 20 seconds exactly with Racer Ricky Thornton Jr. walking away as the 2022 Peach State Classic Winner.

“We were thrown curveballs pretty much all week leading up to the events, but the track crew maintained composure and did all they could to make sure things went well, and the conditions stayed safe for all the drivers,” said O’Brien. “We would really like to thank everyone who came out from all over the country and for being so supportive. It really means a lot to all of us.”

The event was broadcasted by FloRacing, with live updates coming from the Senoia Raceway social media pages. For future events at Senoia Raceway and more information about next year’s Peach State Classic follow them on Instagram @senoiaraceway_1969 or visit their website at www.senoiaraceway1969.com.

