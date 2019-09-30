The West Georgian

Rosie’s Cafe in Carrollton 

Posted on by Erin

      Rosie’s Coffee Cafe is best known in Atlanta for their fantastic breakfast. Celebrities such as Tiny & Toya, Deontay Wilder, Yung Joc and Kevin Garnet have raved about Rosie’s menu and customer service.  Rosie’s recently decided to add a new Carrollton location along with the two they already have in Atlanta. The new restaurant, located on…

Read more

The Most Interesting Hobby in the World

Posted on by Erin

Hobbies serve the purpose of preventing people from reaching the point of insanity. They provide a source of drive and determination, an escape from the inevitable tortures of everyday life. Collecting quarters, playing catch, writing novels, mountain gliding, automation, macaroni doodling, life requires distractions that bring happiness. Some hobbies canbe simple activities that can be…

Read more

Review of Music Faculty Concert: 

Posted on by Erin

          The Annual Music Faculty Concert occurred at the Townsend Center on Sep. 19, 2019 at 8:15 p.m. which gave the UWG music faculty a chance to show their own talent. There were eight performances by 13 members of the music faculty. The pieces performed were mostly classical and they varied in styles. Many of the…

Read more

Mental Health:Suicude Prevention at UWG 

Posted on by Erin

In light of Suicide Prevention Day this month, the University of West Georgia Counseling Center has put out information for students looking for help when things start to seem hopeless. The Counseling Center at UWG has listed the different programs students can participate in to promote healthy mentality among the campus. The UWG’s clinical coordinator, Jeff Davis, believes good…

Read more

UWG Study Abroad Opportunity

Posted on by Erin

    The study abroad program at UWG has plenty of options for those who crave travel but still want to complete school at the same time. Caroline Phelps is a Wolves peer advisor at UWG, who is majoring in Spanish. Phelps has had the opportunity to study abroad multiple times, including once in Costa Rica.   “I’ve studied abroad three times and now I am…

Read more

The Carrollton Fall Fair 

Posted on by Erin

Picture this, a cool brisk autumn evening, the smell of freshly popped popcorn and mouth-watering funnel cake aroma in the air. A stream of magical lights with the sounds of laughter, music, and excitement surrounding all around the atmosphere. After taking in the view and the excitement is at its peak the ticket window is in plain sight and…

Read more