Everyone loves discounts, it saves you money, is pleasing and leaves a little extra for other necessities. Most college students are unable to work full time due to their class schedule, so finding local discounts can be relieving. American Pie is a big supporter of UWG students. They offer 10% off to all current students…
Rosie’s Cafe in Carrollton
Rosie’s Coffee Cafe is best known in Atlanta for their fantastic breakfast. Celebrities such as Tiny & Toya, Deontay Wilder, Yung Joc and Kevin Garnet have raved about Rosie’s menu and customer service. Rosie’s recently decided to add a new Carrollton location along with the two they already have in Atlanta. The new restaurant, located on…
The Most Interesting Hobby in the World
Hobbies serve the purpose of preventing people from reaching the point of insanity. They provide a source of drive and determination, an escape from the inevitable tortures of everyday life. Collecting quarters, playing catch, writing novels, mountain gliding, automation, macaroni doodling, life requires distractions that bring happiness. Some hobbies canbe simple activities that can be…
Review of Music Faculty Concert:
The Annual Music Faculty Concert occurred at the Townsend Center on Sep. 19, 2019 at 8:15 p.m. which gave the UWG music faculty a chance to show their own talent. There were eight performances by 13 members of the music faculty. The pieces performed were mostly classical and they varied in styles. Many of the…
Wolves fall to Albany State’s Golden Rams at the Home Opener
The crowd was roaring, the bands were playing and the cheerleaders were pumping up the fans Saturday evening as the UWG Wolves took to Ra-Lin field for the first time this season on Sept. 21. Despite all the excitement surrounding the home opener and a strong first quarter, UWG failed to secure their first home…
Keep Carroll Beautiful and Get Involved – Upcoming Electronics Recycling event
Southwire LLC and Keep Carroll Beautiful are teaming up with sponsors to host an electronics recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 5. The event will be held from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. There will be drop off locations in both Carrollton and Villa Rica, so all of Carroll County can participate. Accepted items include laptops, printers,…
Mental Health:Suicude Prevention at UWG
In light of Suicide Prevention Day this month, the University of West Georgia Counseling Center has put out information for students looking for help when things start to seem hopeless. The Counseling Center at UWG has listed the different programs students can participate in to promote healthy mentality among the campus. The UWG’s clinical coordinator, Jeff Davis, believes good…
Homecoming Week is About to be Out Of This World
Homecoming week is always one of the most anticipated weeks of fall semester, and for good reason. The entire week leading up to the Homecoming football game is packed with events, activities, and giveaways hosted by various groups on campus. Clubs and Organizations also set up tables around campus during homecoming week. It’s a good…
UWG Study Abroad Opportunity
The study abroad program at UWG has plenty of options for those who crave travel but still want to complete school at the same time. Caroline Phelps is a Wolves peer advisor at UWG, who is majoring in Spanish. Phelps has had the opportunity to study abroad multiple times, including once in Costa Rica. “I’ve studied abroad three times and now I am…
The Carrollton Fall Fair
Picture this, a cool brisk autumn evening, the smell of freshly popped popcorn and mouth-watering funnel cake aroma in the air. A stream of magical lights with the sounds of laughter, music, and excitement surrounding all around the atmosphere. After taking in the view and the excitement is at its peak the ticket window is in plain sight and…