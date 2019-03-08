Smith still Locked in for March Madness after Senior Night Loss

Thursday night the UWG Wolves lost a spirited contest with the Huntsville Chargers, 83-72, due to the pressure caused by the Chargers 2-3 zone.

The Wolves began the contest playing with great energy on both offensive and defensive ends, starting the game off with 10-5 run while holding Huntsville to 42 percent FG five minutes into the half. Seeing early signs of defensive struggles, the Chargers changed their defense setup to a 2-3 zone, which stifled the Wolves scorching offense to 53 percent FG from 60 percent. The Chargers fought back going on an 8-0 run to tie the game 14-14 with 13:50 on the clock. The rest of the half went back and forth until Huntsville finally converted off three forced turnovers to lead 42-38 to end the half.

The second half began with more problems for the Wolves, as the Chargers jumped out to a quick 10-0 run 2 minutes into the second half. Knocking down the first jumper of the second half for the Wolves, shooting guard Marquill Smith halted the Charger’s run, breathing new life into the hometown crowd as the Wolves cut the lead to 48-40. Struggles with the Chargers 2-3 zone again continued for the Wolves as the Huntsville team extended their lead by 17 points. The Wolves were unable to cut the lead under 10 points, finally losing to the Chargers, 83-72.

Two seniors, Smith and point guard Aren Ulmer led the Wolves in scoring, combining 45 points, 5 assists and 8 steals.

One of the most prolific scorers to ever don the UWG basketball uniform, Smith is confident about his skills on the court.

“I’ve always been a scorer,” said Smith. The shooting guard added that by being a more efficient passer, he will take his game to the next level by keeping defenders guessing.

