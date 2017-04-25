As the 2016-2017 academic year comes to an end the Student Activities Council have their annual Spring Fling planned for April 26th to help the student body end their school year on a positive note. The event will take place in Love Valley from 4-8PM. The theme for this years Spring Fling is the music festival Coachella, and will include music, shirts and more that tie in the festival’s theme.

“Our students worked with their committee to pick a fun theme and since Coachella is a popular theme the past couple of years with dress, decorations, music they thought this would be a great time to try it for a Spring Fling theme,” said Emily Teitelbaum, Assistant Director of Student Events and Programs, as well as the faculty advisor for the Student Activities Council.

Spring Fling will offer many games and activities for students to participate in. These include a mechanical swing ride, a slide, human foosball, giant jenga and inflatable twister. There will also be photo ops, a henna tattoo artist, face painting, taco and ice cream bars, along with a DJ that will focus on Coachella themed music. The Student Activities council have also come up with a Coachella themed design that will be on t-shirts and tank tops that will be given to students for free.

“A few groups on campus will be there too, to have a table or activity like University Recreation, Health Services, and the Honors Council,” said Teitelbaum. “It’s just a great event to come all together and have some fun.”

Spring Fling is an event that has been going on for decades along with Welcome Back Blast that is held at the beginning of every fall semester. These events are held to welcome back students after summer break and Spring Fling is somewhat of a send off party for summer break. This is a great time for students to relieve stress before finals and interact with other students.

“It’s a great tradition that I think students really look forward to each year,” said Teitelbaum. “Every year we start off the school year with Welcome Back Blast tradition and it’s fun to end the year with a fun Spring Fling tradition.

Share this















Comments

comments