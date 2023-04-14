“Super Mario” Will Unite Children and Mario Fans Alike

Myles Williams

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a film for all ages to watch and thoroughly enjoy whether you’re trying to catch a fun family film or you’re a Mario super-fan. The film set a record opening weekend at the box office making $377 million globally, accordingto Variety Magazine.

This film is a redemption of the first 1993 live action film “Super Mario Bros.” that many fans hate to talk about. The 90s live action designs of Mario, Luigi, Bowser and many more characters were just very underwhelming compared to the animated “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” which was able to do these beloved characters justice in this amazing film.

The film’s overall plot involves Bowser, King of the Koopas, stealing the Super Star and using its power to take over the Mushroom Kingdom. It’s up to an Italian plumber named Mario, along with help from Princess Peach and Toad, to stop him. He must also save his brother Luigi from the clutches of Bowser as well.

Even though the film’s target audience is children, older fans will definitely enjoy watching due to the many references from the franchise, pulling from Mario Kart, Super Mario 3D Land, Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario 64 and others. The use of certain power-ups, Mario’s perfected moves and even icon themes from the games wereall included. The movie did not miss a single aspect when it came to attention to detail.

My favorite scene from the movie had to be Bowser making a whole song about loving Princess Peach and wanting to be with her no matter what. The song was so catchy and entertaining that even after watching the movie I still find myself singing the song randomly throughout the day.

As for the casting, I think the creator picked the perfect line-up. Chris Pratt, who voiced Mario, did even better than expected. I was worried when they announced him as Mario because of the voice of such an iconic character. It didn’t feel too flat or forced. It felt natural to the ear. Anya Taylor-Joy, who voiced Princess Peach was stellar. Her portrayal of Peach just felt empowering. Instead of sounding like a damsel in distress, she sounded like a fearless warrior willing to protect her kingdom no matter what. Jack Black voiced Bowser which was a spectacular choice. Although he was the villain, his humor made him the star of the show in my opinion. Charlie Day voiced Luigi and he sounded a lot like the iconic character. He played the part amazingly. Seth Rogen voiced Donkey Kong. He suited him well with his traditional role as comedic relief.

One problem with the film is that the pacing is too fast. The movie was supposed to be 1 hour and 32 minutes but the pacing makes it feel like it’s just 1 hour. Certain scenes in the movie felt rushed just so it can go into the next set up quickly. The pacing could’ve been reduced a little to help actual feel certain scenes more but overall, it’s a movie that doesn’t need to be overly complicated.

Overall, the movie was amazing and truly nostalgic since I grew up playing Mario. It’s a great movie for all audiences but it will mean a lot more to genuine fans of Mario. This is a film I would recommend everyone to watch with family, friends and other fans of Mario. It’s an amazing film to rewatch when you want to feel some nostalgic value.

Comments

comments