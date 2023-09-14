Tailgating: Some Kind of Fun For Everyone

Nevaeh Brown

Tailgating is a place where alumni and football fans in the area can participate in the college football tradition, involve their children, or meet up with old college friends prior to the game. However, tailgating can even be fun for the casual fan, a group of students wanting to show their school spirit, or even someone wanting to try something new.

While there were a few tents that were exclusive to University of West Georgia alumni, the core focus was the students. On Thursday Aug. 31, the season opener was deemed “The Red Out Game”. In light of the festivities, T-shirts were given out that read ‘Beat Limestone’.

Red and blue tents housed several organizations. There were different tables for different services and activities for students and families to engage in. Guests were encouraged to take a stencil that read “UWG Wolves” to paint on a miniature canvas. Some students even decided to start throwing around a football and have a cornhole tournament.

There were an assortment of inflatables. There were bouncy castles with slides and even an inflatable goal to kick field goals in. Tailgating is definitely not just a place for fraternities and sororities with the occasional group of typical students.

Plenty of students who did not have an obligation to come out for the tailgate, came due to their own curiosity to check out the fun.

Food was served, which included burgers, chicken tenders and fries. Aside from the normal concessions, there was even a Kona Ice Truck that was rented for the home opener festivities.

Not only was it my first time at a Wolves football tailgate, and game, but it was also Junior Raigan Van Pelt’s first time. Even though it was her first time, she was brave enough to even convince her friends to come out with her.

“I told them they’ve gotta come out because we’ve never gone to a tailgate or a football game,” said Van Pelt. The tickets are free so you might as well come.”

On the other side of the coin though, many students may not know about these tailgates. Some are even hesitant to come because they may not have a huge group of friends, but there was certainly a lot of participation from the student body despite the unpopularity of attending tailgates.

“I guess since it’s the first game and everything,” said UWG Senior Matthew Smith.

Tailgates are traditional and mainly synonymous with but not exclusive to high school, college and professional football games. Nevertheless, tailgates are enjoyable for those not only looking to enjoy the football game but also get out and be social.

