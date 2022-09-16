The Carroll County Mental Health Advocates Center Recognizes Suicide Prevention Month

The Carroll County Mental Health Advocates (CCMHA) is a non-profit organization that is committed to providing support, resources and education to individuals and families impacted by mental illness and addiction in Carroll County.

“One of our six components and services to the community is awareness and education,” said Jodie Goodman, Executive Director of the Mental Health Advocates Center. “That includes suicide prevention and awareness.”

This month, the organization has partnered with other organizations to raise awareness about suicide in the community. The first which was held, Saturday, Sept. 10 in Coweta County with their local pathways, the community service board.

“They were doing a suicide prevention awareness walk and coping skills fair,” said Goodman. “The theme is no one walks alone.”

The organization is planning an annual event that will continue to raise awareness about mental illnesses.

“We are gearing up for our biggest fundraiser of the year which is our masquerade ball,” said Goodman. “It is masking mental illness which is our annual event.”

The Masquerade Ball will be hosted Oct. 1, 2022.

The Carroll County Family Connection, a partner agency, also offers a QPR (question, persuade and refer training) education class, to help those who may be afraid to reach out on their own. It is a 75-minute training to help individuals recognize the warning signs for someone at risk for suicide and how to respond.

“It is a very powerful class of training,” said Goodman. “It teaches you to ask the really hard questions.”

This will be held Sept. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at City Station. It is open to all individuals. To register, visit Carroll County Family Connection on Facebook and scan the QR code, or send an email to youth@ccyouthmentalhealth.org.

An SOS survivors of suicide loss support group is also held at the Center. This is held on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. It can be found at their office, 118 S White St.

“It is open to anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide,” Goodman said. “You don’t have to sign up, you just show up.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 911 in an emergency.

“Just know that you are not alone,” said Goodman. “Call someone no matter what the problem is. Nothing, nothing, nothing is worth losing your life over. We can talk about it; nothing is that great that we can’t work through it.”

Comments

comments