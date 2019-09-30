Picture this, a cool brisk autumn evening, the smell of freshly popped popcorn and mouth-watering funnel cake aroma in the air. A stream of magical lights with the sounds of laughter, music, and excitement surrounding all around the atmosphere. After taking in the view and the excitement is at its peak the ticket window is in plain sight and at this moment it finally sets in that you’re at the Carrollton Fall Fair.

The best tactic to use when visiting the fair is to walk around the entire venue in order to make sure to take in everything before plotting the course of what to ride, what to eat, what games to play and what other attractions they have.

The Ferris Wheel has always been the common staple favorite for everyone and of course, the lights on it at night are mesmerizing. Whether it’s overcoming a fear of heights with friends or having a date night with a significant other, the Ferris Wheel will always be the most memorable ride at the fair. Judging by the smell of fried food and sweet treats the next step is trying to figure out what to eat. Between the cotton candy, snow cones, candy apples and corn dogs it tends to be the toughest decision of the night.

Then comes the fun, yet challenging part of the games the fair has to offer. This is where adults turn into kids again. It can be as simple as the duck pond or the popular ring toss. It doesn’t seem to matter the strategy used. We all tend to overspend to prove we can still win. Every year the fair brings extra attractions to heighten everyone’s excitement. This year included the Aguiar Family Thrill Show, with amazing stunts as well as the Eudora Farms Petting Zoo with exotic animals of all shapes and sizes.

A portion of the Fall Fair this year benefitted “Keep Carroll Beautiful” which helps offer a better place to live, work and play. The Fair also offered multiple types of Deal Days which reduced entry prices. One of the deals most students took advantage of was the UWG / College Night, which also included West Georgia Technical College, which took place on Sep. 23.

All students had to do was wear UWG apparel or present a valid UWG Student ID to get in for $5 instead of $8. Another one of the deals was the 2 Dollar Tuesday which made the ticket price into the fair drop to $2 by simply bringing dog food or toys and benefited the Carroll County Humane Society.

The breathtaking rides, fun games, and endless food choices give guests a nostalgic experience. The Carrollton Fall Fair was an amazing experience and a fun night to be a kid again.

