The Colorful Help of Sources of Strength

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the University of West Georgia’s Department of Sport Management, Wellness, and Physical Education and Central High School are hosting the Sources of Strength 5K Color Fun Run and Walk here at the University of West Georgia. At 9 a.m., the half-mile fun run will start for the kids. Then, the 5K will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The Sources of Strength 5K Color Run is different from a regular 5K because of the color aspect. In a color run, the runners are doused in colorful powder throughout the race.

“So, at the start of the race, everyone will get a color packet,” said Jamie Brandenburg, the Sources of Strength Grant Leader and Organizer of the race. “When we all start, we’ll throw our color packets up. Then, as you’re going along the race trail, there’ll be people there to spray even more color on you.”

You will definitely be colorful at the end of this 5K. Although the 5K is the main event, there will be other activities for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re going to have all sorts of inflatables, axe and dart throwing that are inflatables, and face painting. There will be a food truck doing crepes and a photo booth,” said Brandenburg. “Then, there’ll be a few community resources, like family connections and things like that.”

The Sources of Strength Color Run will have something for everyone, whether it be for entertainment or assistance. The term “Sources of Strength” is more than just a phrase, it’s a program.

“This is a peer-led program that focuses on building hope and they help teach how to lean into your strengths,” said Brandenburg. “So, the idea with Sources is that we use it as a prevention program for suicide and we use it for normalizing help-seeking behavior.”

“It is also the idea that you’re creating this positive network at the school and that it’s okay to ask for help,” continued Brandenburg.

This student-led, evidence-based, nationwide program is dedicated to teaching young adults how to cope with stress, anxiety and depression. A big part of the program is the Sources of Strength color wheel. The color wheel is split into eight different colored sections with the strengths they teach young adults to use on it. One of the strengths is physical health.

“This color run is part of that Source wheel that’s bringing the physical part,” said Brandenburg. “It’s creating an opportunity for students at the high school and the community and West Georgia to use or see how physical health can be something that you can use as a strength for when times get difficult.”

The color run has been in the works for over a year at this point, and it is all because of the students. Everything that Sources of Strength does comes from the students and peer leaders.

“These students are coming up with this stuff on their own. They’ve done some amazing things,” said Brandenburg. “This was one of the big things they talked about last year because our color wheel is colorful.”

So now, after months of planning, Sources of Strength is proud to present its Color Run to the West Georgia community. It’s a great way to learn about the program and have a good time.

To learn more about Sources of Strength, visit https://sourcesofstrength.org/.

