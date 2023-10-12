The Dream City Market is Back for Round Three

Emma Swales

The Dream City Market will be returning this Sunday, Oct. 15 with its third pop-up shop at the Venue on Cedar in Carrollton, Georgia. This market will consist of over 20 local vendors who will be selling vintage clothing, vinyl records, locally handmade art and goods, antiques and more.

The doors will open at 12 p.m. and the event will last until 4 p.m. This pop-up shop is fully indoors and will feature a bar for cocktails and a specialty menu provided by Little Hawaiian. There will be no parking nor entry fees for customers when they arrive at the venue.

The vendors will each have their own booths set up throughout the venue, allowing customers to easily shop around. If shoppers want to take a sneak peek at what the event will look like before attending, they can check out Dream City Market’s Instagram (@dreamcitymarket) for an inside look at some of the vendors and artists.

“Our Vendor Spotlight Series on Instagram has been featuring several of our vendors these past couple of weeks,” said event organizer Haley Weaver. “The Night Shift Thrift will be joining us for a 3rd time with their amazing vintage clothing finds and Sandy Entrekin will feature vintage and antique furniture/housewares.”

While the market prioritizes vintage and antique curators, there will also be a mix of local art and professional handmade artisans. The market will be hosting countless local artists such as Stephanie Norton, Flossy Arts and Trash Cat Print Shop.

Weaver organized and debuted the first Dream City Market in February of 2023 with only a few local vendors. Since then, the market has hosted two pop-up shops at the Venue on Cedar and continues to gain popularity. Weaver expressed her love for business and her brand Dream City Retro by bringing her passion to life with these local markets.

“Dream City Market has been something I have been dreaming up for years,” said Weaver. “I took a special interest in small and local businesses while earning my business degree at The University of West Georgia.”

According to Weaver, The Dream City Market will continue to expand and grow in Carrollton. There are expected to be several more upcoming events in 2024.

Although the Dream City Market is only held a few times a year, Weaver’s beloved brand lives on year-round. She owns Dream City Retro merchandise booths in three antique stores in the West Georgia area. She has vintage items and antiques for sale at Checkerberry Shoppe in Bowdon, Feathers and Twigs in Carrollton and Apple Barrel Antiques in Bremen.

“The Dream City name is something I have built from the ground up and am very proud of, so it only made sense to share the namesake with this market,” said Weaver. “I’m grateful to be able to support those kinds of businesses through Dream City Market. It takes a lot of time and effort to organize, but it is certainly worth it to see local small businesses come together, grow and have fun.”