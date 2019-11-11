The Gift of Christmas Ballet Tour Coming to Carrollton in November

Moscow’s Ballet will be performing a Great Russian Nutcracker in Carrollton on Nov. 26 at 7:00 p.m as part of their holiday tour. The 2019 Gift of Christmas Tour will be spreading holiday spirit to over 150 cities across the U.S. and Canada, and one of their stops will be right here on campus. The performance will include over 200 extraordinary hand-made costumes, breathtaking sets and performances that have been rehearsed all year.

The Russian Nutcracker is a Holiday Classic that tells the story of Masha and her Nutcracker Prince and their journey through the Snow Forest. Moscow Ballet’s version of the Nutcracker ballet, known as the “Great Russian Nutcracker,” includes other unique elements in the telling of the traditional holiday tale. The show promises to be acceptable for all ages, and to create family holiday memories that last a lifetime. The production has received praises from The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post and CNN News.

Participating in the holiday fun won’t just benefit you and your family, as it also supports UWG and the City of Carrollton. The Gift of Christmas Ballet Tour will be performing at the Maurice K. Townsend Center for the Performing Arts. The Townsend center is located on campus off of University Drive across from the UWG bookstore, and is also home to many theatre performances put on by the university.

Photo Courtesy of Moscow Ballet

The Moscow Ballet has also invited children from the Carrollton Academy of Dance to join them on stage. This studio specializes in age-appropriate costuming, musical selections and choreography, and has been doing so since 1977. The children have been given the opportunity to dance alongside the full professional Russian cast. This adds a personal and local touch to the worldwide holiday classic.

Carrollton is a beloved college town, but not commonly known for new fun things to do in between classes. Since the Townsend center is on campus, this performance could be a fun way to give your brain a break from studying for finals, or spend some quality time with your classmates before parting ways for the Holidays. Tickets are on sale now and military, senior citizens and group discount rates are available.

To purchase tickets, or learn more about the history of the production visit https://www.nutcracker.com/buy-tickets

