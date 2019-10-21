The Jenna and Julien Podcast Review

The Jenna and Julien Podcast is a weekly podcast that is hosted by well known Youtubers and couple Jenna “Marbles” Maury and Julien Solomita. They release a new podcast every Monday, around one hour long, and is centered around the comedic duo’s lives.

Jenna Marbles is a Youtuber who has 20 million subscribers on and has been a content creator for almost ten years. She creates weekly videos that are generally comedy based, but what has been described as a cocktail of whatever she feels the urge to create that week. She has no specific theme for her channel other than the videos that come from the wonderful place known as Jenna’s brain.

Julien Solomita is a content creator who has over 2.2 Million subscribers and started on Youtube back in 2013. His content is derived of videos about his life weekly through vlogging.

Together the two are prominent Twitch streamers and gamers, streaming multiple times a week together on the channel name jennajulien, where their followers call themselves the “dink-fam” from their introduction song on their Podcast.

The Jenna and Julien Podcast began back in 2014 and currently have over 240 episodes out. The content is considered humor, ranging from stories about things that happen in their lives, quizzes and games that they play together. They have guest stars that consist over time of their friends from YouTube and Twitch.

The quote that is on their website describes the Podcast as “”If you are looking for your everyday, normal, by the book podcast, then you’re looking in the wrong place.” This podcast is primarily for fans of Marbles and Solomita and is chocked full of their very specific humor and inside jokes. The Podcast is a way for fans to feel closer to their favorite Content creators, to learn more about them outside of their YouTube and Twitch channels.

The podcast is a nice way of killing time. The listener isn’t learning about history or politics, as the two prefer to stay away from controversial topics, but instead might learn what their love language is, or learn the inside scoop of adopting a full grown greyhound. It is entertaining content that is good for a car ride, if you are at the gym or you just want to unwind and listen to some interesting, funny stories and the conversations between the YouTube couple.

