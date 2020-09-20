The New Normal: Through the Eyes of UWG Senior Sarah Lovett

It is a shame that classes previously done in a physical setting have to be done remotely from home, especially for college seniors who are diving into their more complex courses. In-person classes offer students something that virtual classes do not—the ability to ask questions on the spot while engaging in hands-on activities.

In the spring of 2020, college seniors were not able to walk across the stage for graduation, and it appears that it may be the same for this upcoming class. A recent report from the University of Michigan states that this pandemic could last up to two more years and it would still be far from over.

This brings many questions into play regarding education. Who determines which college courses are held virtually or in person? And how are students expected to do their best when the chaos is just too much?

Sarah Lovett is a senior Mass Communications major and Theatre minor expected to graduate this Fall. She has dedicated a lot of her time to help with film sets and costumes for plays here at UWG.

“I have endured a lot during these four years at UWG, and I am so ready to graduate,” said Lovett. “This last semester has been a struggle for me trying to apply for internships, not to mention COVID and how it has changed things. I know it is better to be safe in these times, so in-person classes do not seem like the best option. But then again, I do not learn my best online.

“And if you really think about it, most jobs don’t even take online course degrees seriously,” continued Lovett. “So I wonder how heavily this will affect how I do once I graduate.”

There is a saying that experience is the best teacher. When people experience things for themselves, they are better suited to help others. They are better equipped to create solutions for problems by doing. Not talking about it or knowing the steps, but doing.

This new normal is teaching individuals to be more independent and to learn time management. It is gifting them with the power of responsibility as they must keep the world revolving on their own. It may be harder for students to get an internship. However, many companies are trying to make it easier for students by also going virtual.

“I did an internship at 1 Accord Media recently,” said Lovett. “I was very lucky to be a part of it since internships are scarce right now. I have a friend whose uncle owns 1 Accord Media, so it was like a foot in the door. The only thing I would have to say is that it was much different doing an internship virtually because I have done one in-person before, and it was easier and more convenient.”

The internship group meetings were always held on Zoom. However, there are many technology related challenges that come with doing anything online, such as internet connection, lag time and computer problems.

“Zoom was a headache,” said Lovett. “I am nowhere near being tech savvy, so there was so much to learn just so we [interns] can inform one another about script changes or other ideas.

“Doing things in person is just so much better than doing things virtually,” continued Lovett. “I feel as though if we would have met up throughout the course, we would all have had a better understanding of what is expected of us and how we will contribute equally.”

Despite these challenges, everything worked out fine and the project was completed on time. Not only did Lovett gain more internship experience, she also gained knowledge on how to work Zoom for the future.

“At the end of the day I enjoyed working with the other interns,” continued Lovett. “It was definitely a learning experience and something to put on my resume. This internship made me realize all the changes that could happen in the film industry without planning it in a timely manner and sometimes how you must go with the flow.”

