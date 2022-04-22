“The Other Virus: Psychological and Geopolitical Effects of COVID-19” lecture allows people to have a conversation within the community about the effects of COVID-19. The conference explored the psychological effects that people may have as a result of COVID-19.

Dr. Rosella Traversa, Assistant Professor of Psychology (Gender, Culture and Body), believed this conversation needed to be had and arranged for other professionals based in Italy to talk about this subject with the students of UWG.

“This event was truly inspired by the effects of the pandemic and as a result, I wanted to look closer into the social implications that were surrounding the pandemic,” says Traversa. “I was specifically interested in the psychology aspect of what has happened post COVID-19 with little to no research out there because this is a new epidemic. Initially, it was the geopolitical side of it that sparked my attention starting from an Italian geological journal called ‘Limes’, naming the psychological effects of COVID-19, the other Virus.”

There is little to no known research on COVID-19 and the actual effects that it could have on society long-term. It is important that these conversations that Dr. Traversa has put together to be had and the research following the conversations to be conducted. As a society, we know COVID-19 comes with a lot of risk factors. What we can’t see is that COVID-19 has a psychological effect on our minds moving forward. This will shape how we choose to build back our society.

“Limes” is an Italian geopolitical journal that has been published in Rome since 1993. This journal has pushed for conversation to analyze conflicts politically, socially or culturally and how effects of power, free will and more come into play within our society.

“The journal ‘Limes’ allowed me to see that COVID-19 is affecting others in different ways; therefore, we are going to discuss just how much of this idea is authentic.The virus has been producing the same consequences everywhere to everyone,” says Traversa. “We want to know if that is true.”

“I am interested in having this conversation because it could further research about the in-between biological and political effects of widespread health issues,” continued Traversa. “How people feel as a reality when people encounter something that is unseen and invisible, how they react. COVID-19 has had a lot of concrete effects, but the uncertainty is the psychological issues that may develop as a result of the virus.”

