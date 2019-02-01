Mikalai Mikhansenak, an international student from Minsk, Belorussia, came to the United States as a student to work and travel during the summer, but was unable to go back home because of a car accident in Myrtle Beach, SC.

A few hours before his departure back home, Mikalai decided to go to the beach to see the sunrise. However, he never made it to the shore. Instead, he woke up in a hospital bed after being in a coma for two months.

Mikalai’s family was getting daily updates from his host family in the United States. His oldest brother flew to the U.S. after learning about the tragedy. He did not know where he was going, or if his younger brother was going to live, but he knew that he had to be by his side. Mikalai woke up almost right away after his brother arrived at the hospital.

“Where am I? I was sure that I was in Minsk,” said Mikalai Mikhansenak. “I was thinking that I’m in a hospital in Minsk and that my mom was my doctor, which she isn’t in real life.”

It was a miracle that Mikalai woke, but his future did not look positive. He had to learn how to walk and speak again, but his family and friends were ready to go through all of this with him.

His host family stayed with him in the hospital until the moment he woke up. After he woke up they continued visiting him, talking to him and reading him the Bible.

“I remember everything while I was in coma,” said Mikalai. “I remember I heard verses from the Bible, how people were talking around me, the TV news and cartoons sounds. I was feeling that I couldn’t give up after everything that I came through. I wanted to live for my parents.”

The rehabilitation process is a long and painful one. Mikalai wanted to give up several times, but his brother never let him. Both of them knew that he could survive and go back to regular life.

Now, Mikalai can speak, walk and do his everyday routines as he continues to go through the rehabilitation process.

“My day is so boring, I wake up at 6 a.m., go to rehabilitation center. After this, I sleep sometimes or go for a walk,” Mikalai said. “Hopefully, in the beginning of December, I will start running again.”

Mikalai can not change the things which happened to him, but he is determined to get his old life back. He has not given up on his dreams, goals and plans for his future life. He is an example of a person with a strong spirit who shows that giving up is the last thing to do.

