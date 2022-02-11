The True Values of Greek Life

The members of Greek Life see their organization as something bigger themselves. Organizations are founded on values and friendship that stretch a lifetime. Students develop leadership skills, social identities and build connections through active members and alumni which may lead to future opportunities in their careers.

“My fraternity brothers have really helped me balance my life by studying together,” said IFC Member Diego Alfonso. “I make sure that I space out my schoolwork and social life so there is a fine balance between the two. I enjoy being held accountable for my actions so having a support system behind me making sure I finish my assignments and am doing well mentally is the greatest advantage.”

In the Carrollton community some Greek Life organizations volunteer to help the city. Greek Organizations have cleaned the Greenbelt walking trail, volunteered at local reach out events and even have helped with different organizations based in Carrollton for a better cause.

Greek Life partners with charities and volunteers in the community including St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The Starkey Hearing Foundation and The Make-A-Wish Foundation. Organizations raise money for donations to their philanthropies including spirit nights at restaurants and pieing for charity events where anyone can donate money to pie members. Some have even held tournaments with different games such as cornhole.

Greek Unity is a big factor among Greek Life as organizations love to come together as a community. Organizations will partner for philanthropy events and school events, such as the Alpha Gamma Delta Lip Jam dance competition. Fraternities team up to dress up and dance to raise money to donate to their designated philanthropy. All 26 organizations compete in “Greek Week”, a competition-based event that includes penny wars, family feud, scavenger hunts and banners.. Fraternities and sororities from different councils join together to compete and win money for their philanthropies.

Greek Life engages the college experience with good values, pure relationships and building a better community.

