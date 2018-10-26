The WOLF Internet Radio will host their annual Howl-o-ween costume contest at the Irish Bred Pub in downtown Carrollton on Oct 31.

“The WOLF Internet Radio is a radio station for students-by students and we want to give students the opportunity to learn about events that a corporate radio does,” said Shawn Isaacs, general manager of The WOLF. “So hosting parties, celebrations and concert events is what we want to try and do. We wanted to add that element to students’ education.”

The costume contest holds three categories including best couple, scariest and most creative. Contest rules are as follows: no rules. Isaacs encourages students “to be mindful of their costume as far as weather and also what may drag on the floor because I have seen some people take some stumbles.” Students will have a full week to vote for their favorite contestants on The WOLF’s facebook page. The winners will receive gift cards to the pub.

The WOLF will have a table present for students to register and take pictures for the contest located in front of the Pub. Students are welcome to get pictures taken of their costume even if they are not participating in the contest. The contest will be held from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

“Be responsible, make sure you have a designated driver. It is great to always have fun but you want to make sure that the next day you can talk about it. Ladies dress how you want to and guys keep your hands to yourself,” said Isaacs.

Comments

comments