University of West Georgia Debuts New Virtual Reality Experience

The University of West Georgia gave Social Media Ambassadors a first look at their new virtual reality experience in West Commons on Oct. 31 and now this experience is now open to all students.

The University of West Georgia Social Media Ambassador Team was invited to preview the new Virtual Reality Experience available for students. They were given an exclusive tour of the set-up and were shown all of the features that make this such a first class experience for students. The Social Media Ambassadors were the first students at the university to get to experience the new activity and all it has to offer.



“I would highly recommend this experience to students because it is a great way to relieve stress and have a great time with friends,” said Social Media Ambassador Alan Remes. “This experience was super fun, especially with the other social media ambassadors. We got to play dodgeball and do an escape room. It was such a great experience.”

The Virtual Reality Experience is available for students every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday from 5-9 p.m. in the lower level of West Commons. The experience is exclusive to University of West Georgia students and is completely free. Students can simply walk in during those hours and have access to what the experience has to offer. As of now there are no reservations and is solely first come first serve to all students.

There can be up to six players at a time inside of the virtual reality experience with many options for students to pick from when choosing a game to play. There is dodgeball, escape rooms, Dinosaur Island, Pirates’ Fate, Corridors of Horror, Out of the Abyss, The Watching Hour and CarniChaos. Each game varies in the amount of gametime and allows the students to customize their experience. The duration of the game depends on how fast students complete them.

A waiting room is also available for students when the virtual reality is at capacity. There is a TV screen available where you can watch the current players’ adventure through their point of view.

“This experience has been one of the most memorable experiences I have ever had here in West Georgia,” said Remes. “Go out and experience it for yourself because it will be a great time and a great memory to talk about in the future.”

To check out other experiences, events and opportunities on UWG campus, Alan Remes can be followed on Instagram @uwg_dynamicdozen.

Comments

comments