On Nov. 5 Andrew Nijoroge, a University of West Georgia student, was shot two times in the face in Tuscaloosa, AL. The Tuscaloosa Police Department and the University of Alabama Police Department responded around 2:15 a.m. to the parking lot where the 19-year-old was found lying on the ground next to his vehicle with two wounds to his face.

Police said that Nijoroge was in town for the Alabama football game against LSU with friends, but what exactly happened to Nijoroge that night is still unknown. The horrific event happened near what is called, “The Strip” where another shooting took place last month.

“A witness reported that he heard gunshots and then saw an unknown white four-door vehicle leaving the area,” said Capt. Gary Hood, Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit. “The witness then located the victim lying on the ground in the parking lot.”

After Nijoroge was found, he was then rushed to DCH Health System, West Alabama Hospital and Emergency with life threatening injuries. Nijoroge has sense been transferred to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. According to police, he remains in critical condition.

Some witnesses reported that Nijoroge was shot while selling narcotics to three unknown African American males, but other witnesses say that he was robbed by three males and no drugs were involved. As of now, no report has been made regarding the issue for certain.

Students at UWG are extremely saddened by this news and have created a way to help. A Go Fund Me page has been made in hopes to support Nijorge’s family financially. While Nijoroge has a long road ahead of him, he is moving and showing signs of recovery.

For those that would like to support Nijoroge’s family, the Go Fund Me page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/andrewnjoroge. So far, $5,000 has been donated, but Nijoroge’s friends are hopeful to meet their goal of $30,000 to continue their support.

