University of West Georgia Wind Ensemble Hosts Annual “Go West” Concert

On Nov. 1 The University of West Georgia Wind Ensemble hosted its 12th annual “Go West” concert entitled “All Hands on Deck.” The concert took place at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center with free admission for the community.

The concert is designed as a recruiting event for the University of West Georgia Music College of Arts, Culture and Scientific Inquiry. The concert was advertised to high school students, with many high schoolers who attended. The goal of inviting so many high school music students showed what to expect for graduating high school seniors to “Go West.”

During the concert, the ensemble performed a variety of pieces showcasing the talents and abilities of UWG’s student musicians. They began with the world premier of The Remains, by Jamie Thierman, which showcased alto flute Rachel Breaux. The next piece was Sonata for Flute by Francis Poulenc, showcasing flutist Cameron Applegate. The ensemble played Blue Topaz, by Tommy Pederson, showcasing trombone Jacob Snyder, followed by Concerto in F Minor by Oskar Bohme featuring trumpet Rachel Worley. The concert concluded with the ensemble playing a full symphony entitled Wine Dark Sea: Symphony for Band, by John Mackey.

“I think this concert really showed what the students here can do,” said soloist Rachel Worley. “My piece had a little bit of everything in it, lyrical technique low and high. We played an entire symphony which isn’t an easy thing to do.”

The University of West Georgia Music Department is one that expands far and wide. There are a variety of small ensembles for students to participate in, including a marching and basketball band.

“I would say to anyone who is thinking about joining the music department to do it,” says Worley. “Everyone is very supportive and there are so many different levels of involvement, so you can choose exactly what you want to do. It also doesn’t matter what your major is, you can still participate in music in any capacity at West.”

For audition information for the University of West Georgia Music Department or simply keep up with their performances, their information is regularly updated on their Instagram @uwgmusic.

