Unlimited Bloody Marys to Start Spring Season

For some, there is no better way to kick-start the spring season by enjoying unlimited cocktails for brunch at The Bloody Mary Festival which returns to Atlanta, GA, March 24.

The Bloody Mary Festival is a celebration of the most beloved brunch cocktail and the largest event of its kind. Their mission is to bring together the most innovative and crafty bloody mary mixes, curated by their team of bloody mary aficionados. The event will be located at The Fairmont venue, and the event provides two ticket options: Bloody Mary Baller (VIP) from 12 p.m. through 3:30 p.m. and General Admission from 1 p.m. through 3:30 p.m.

This event first started five years ago in New York City. Now, the festival tours major cities including Nashville, Brooklyn, Minneapolis-Saint Paul and Atlanta.

Attendees for each event should expect the best bloody mary mixes made by local bars and restaurants. They come together to make sample sized cocktails for all audience members and compete for the best bloody mary in the city. In addition to bloody marys, other food and beverage companies sample various products. The event will also have live music, making it a really fun brunch-time afternoon.

Yunna Weiss co-founded the festival back in 2014, along with her husband.

“We started the festival in New York City in 2014 and have since expanded it to 10 cities around the United States,” said Weiss.

Weiss and her team select the best bloody marys in each city to participate in their events. They range from traditional mixes with the typical horseradish and hot sauce, to really innovative ingredients such as bacon and peppers. Weiss and her team are proud that there is always a great variety of flavors at the events.

“Attendees have the opportunity to taste them all before voting for their favorite via the People’s Choice Award,” said Weiss. “A panel of industry judges will also select the best bloody mary in Atlanta. Tickets to the Festival include all participating bloody marys, tastes of local food and beverage products, temp tattoos, photo ops and many more fun activities.”

The majority of attendees for this event are Atlanta residents that live in the metro Atlanta area.

“I went with my boyfriend last year and it was the perfect brunch date,” said Grace Arienzo, Atlanta resident.“The band was really good, and I had the best bloody mary I ever had at that event. Also, the two and a half hours was more than enough time to enjoy the festival.”

Needless to say, this is an event that should be marked on your calendar if you are a brunch lover or a bloody mary lover. All are welcome to come enjoy the experience if you are at least 21 years of age.

“Bloody mary lovers are very passionate about their favorite drink,” said Weiss. “I love being able to bring the best bloody marys under one roof for our customers to taste.”

