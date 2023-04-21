UWG and The Center of Arts Collaborate for an Enchanted Edition of Cinderella

Jamie Cochran



UWG and The Center of Arts in Carrollton recently joined forces to bring the beloved classic fairytale, “Cinderella,” to life. This co-production resulted in a magical and unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages, showcasing the talent and creativity of both students and the Carrollton community.

“Cinderella,” the story of a young girl who overcomes adversity with the power of love, kindness, and perseverance, is the world’s most popular fairy tale that has captivated audiences of all ages for centuries. The fairy tale of Cinderella has been told in various ways. Although each story is different,they all have a similar meaning, and each one demonstrates how unique each version is.

Amy Cuomo, Professor of Theater, Playwriting, Dramaturgy and Theatre History, directed the play “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella’s: Enchanted Edition.” UWG is known for its strong reputation in the theater program, which has produced many successful productions over the years. The Center of Performing Arts, located in downtown Carrollton, is a state-of-the-art facility that hosts a variety of performances and events throughout the year.

Both institutions shared a vision of creating a high-quality theatrical production to showcase the talent and creativity of UWG students and the local community. The play featured stunning costumes and an enchanting set design thattransported audiences to a fairy tale world. The collaboration between these two institutions was a great opportunity for students and faculty members to work together on a large-scale production.

“The UWG Theatre program members began discussing collaborating two years ago,” said Cuomo. “‘Cinderella’s’ music director, John Elson Williams, suggested the show and Tim Chapman, Superintendent of Arts, agreed.

“The theater faculty selected the Enchanted Version as it is a little more contemporary than the original 1957 version,” continued Cuomo. “However, it still has lovely music and many opportunities for actors and designs to shine.”

From the stunning sets and costumes to the exceptional performances by the cast, this cooperation was an opportunity to showcase the university’s commitment to the arts and the community. By partnering with the Center for the Arts, UWG was able to reach and engage witha wider audience, while also providing valuable opportunities for students to gain real-world experience in the performing arts industry.

“We are fortunate to work with Douglas Palamountain from the Carrollton community,” said Cuomo. “He plays The King and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

“Also, we have nine young artists from the community playingthe woodland animals that visit Cinderella,” continued Cuomo. “They have worked hard to learn all the choreography UWG Senior Theatre Major Jillian Walker created.”

The production team worked tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of the show was perfect, from the lighting and sound to the choreography and special effects. The set featured a beautiful staircase, a magical forest and a beautiful ballroom, all of which were created by a team of talented designers allowing the audience to immerse themselves in the experience. The production showcased the talent and creativity of both institutions.

“The show is also beautifully lit by theater faculty Joseph Monaghan III and costumed by Professor Alan Yeong-Marcello,” said Cuomo. “The actors have had the opportunity to hone their vocal techniques under Dr. John Elson William’s music direction.”

One of the most rewarding aspects of the partnership was the opportunity for students to work alongside the community.The production provided valuable hands-on experience for theater, music and dance students, allowing them to learn from and network with experienced professionals.

“Students have been working on their skills, which they will use in their chosen professions,” said Cuomo. “We wish for UWG to continue this collaboration that unites the Carrollton community with the University community.”

