UWG Baseball Earns First Conference Win over Lee

The UWG Wolves baseball team won their first conference series in their 2020 campaign against Lee University this past weekend in Cleveland, TN. This was the third consecutive series win for the Wolves.

Pitcher Taylor Boisclair, the senior out of Alto, GA, took the mound on Saturday for his third start of the season. So far in the 2020 campaign, Boisclair has thrown 16.1 innings and holds a 4.96 earned run average.

Boisclair finished the game throwing six innings allowing three runs, while striking out six. As the Flames took a 3-0 lead, the Wolves finally scratched a run across the plate in the seventh inning on a Jermond Williams double, scoring Dan Oberst. Brandon Stuckenschneider came in during the seventh, inevitably allowing three earned runs in his inning. The Wolves ended up losing the first game of the double header 6-2.

The Wolves came out swinging right away in the second game, with the first three Wolves batters all reaching base. John Michael McRae started the game with a leadoff single, followed by two consecutive walks to Dylan Johnson and Collin Moore. Oberst drove in the first run of the game with a groundout and Williams would later knock a run in on an infield single, giving the Wolves an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

Robert Coleman toed the rubber for game two. After surrendering a first inning home run and facing a bases loaded jam, Coleman was able to pitch out of it and limit damage. Coleman ended his day throwing three innings, only allowing two runs while punching out six.

Oberst led-off the third inning and started another rally, with the Wolves scoring a few more runs to build their lead. Brody Wortham would later double that inning, driving home both Oberst and Lane Griffith.

Sawyer Steele and Cory Bartholomew would combine to throw the final four innings of the game, striking out nine of the last 12 batters they faced. The Wolves prevailed in game two by winning 6-3. Steele would pick up his first win of the season with his efforts in relief.

Ryan Parker gave the Wolves a solid start in game 3 of the series. He threw four innings, allowing no earned runs. Lee jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first due to a couple Wolves’ errors. However, the Wolves started chipping away in the third inning. The offense posted a single run in three consecutive innings, tying the game up at three a piece. They would later explode for three runs in the sixth inning.

Wortham began the sixth with a laced single. Followed by a few scattered hits by Oberst, McRae and Fointno, the Wolves would take a 6-3 lead heading into the seventh inning. C.J. Fehirbach came on in relief, throwing three innings while giving up a run in both the seventh and eighth inning. Steele would later come in the final inning and close the door, picking up the save in the 6-5 game.

The Wolves improved their record to 7-3 on the season. They will take on the University of Montevallo Falcons this upcoming weekend for a three game series at Cole Field, where they will look to keep the momentum they have built against the 7-3 Falcons.



