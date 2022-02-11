UWG Basketball Player Michael Zabetakis Reaches 1,000 Career Points

He’s a bad man! Michael Zabetakis of the UWG men’s basketball squad has been having a memorable career. He scored his 1,000 point against Mississippi College on Jan. 29, hitting a milestone that only three players in UWG history have reached.

The 6’5 senior guard out of Cumming, Georgia never thought this is where he would be in college basketball.

As a firstyear player back in 2018, Zabetakis played alongside Marquill Smith, who was one of the top players in the Gulf South Conference. Smith was named Gulf South Conference player of the year and averaged 27 points a game..

“When I came here, I didn’t think I would reach that 1,000 point mark,” said Zabetakis. “I just kind of wanted to do my part and be a regular guy but I passed that. My goals were way less advantageous when I first came here.”

Last season, Zabetakis was honored with the Gulf South Conference Commissioner’s Trophy. Adding a scoring record to his resume shows how dedicated he is to basketball. These awards don’t come by coincidence but through hard work and commitment.

With the help of his teammates, he can play the game with poise and confidence, something he does not take for granted.

“Outside of practice every day, I put up extra shots to try to get better,” said Zabetakis. “That helps me to be more consistent in the games because I’m putting in extra work. When it comes to the games, I don’t have to try to force things or take bad shots because I have good teammates around me that can put me in positions to score.

“My experience here has been great,” continued Zabetakis. “I just like the campus life here and being able to represent the school in some way. I’m glad I chose to come here because I really enjoyed getting to know my teammates.”

There’s no question that Zabetakis worked hard to receive those two awards. He has proven to be one of the best players in the conference. Like they always say; success doesn’t happen overnight.

Comments

comments