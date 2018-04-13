The UWG cheerleading team is hosting a stunt clinic on April 14 to help possible prospects who are hoping to cheer at the university next school year. This will be the last stunt clinic for the 2017-2018 cheerleading team. Stunt clinics are to help prepare potential members of the future cheerleading team that are looking to continue cheer in college.

Many people are preparing for upcoming UWG cheer tryouts, so they come to the stunt clinics to learn how to do collegiate stunts. At the clinic the coed team will be on one side and the all-girl team will be on the other. The guests are asked to pick if they would like to try all-girl or coed to start out the day. If someone decides they want to stunt with the other team they can switch to the other side. The clinics are ran by the UWG cheer team in which they demonstrate how to do different skills and then work on them with the prospects who came to learn.

“Our clinics are built to show participants collegiate type stunts through proper progressions. We strive to meet new wolves and build relationships and look for potential recruits,” said UWG cheerleading head coach Nicole Nichols.

For the UWG cheer team, coaches and team leaders look to see who they may want on the team the next year. If the leaders meet someone they think they will want on the team next year they can tell the coach and invite them to practices and tryouts.

“As a program we look to meet prospective wolves as well as continue to build skills and relationships with players that we have recruited and met previously,” said Nichols.

This last clinic is mainly for seniors in high school though any age group is welcome. Since the clinic is closer to tryouts the leaders are cutting down on trying to find who they potentially want on the team for the 2018-2019 season. Many cheerleaders and parents come to the clinics and want to know more about UWG and the program itself since their child may possibly go there.

“It’s also a great opportunity for participants and guardians to ask questions directly to current members and coaches,” said Nichols.

Stunt clinics are a big part of being on the cheerleading team and a great way for the team to meet people around the community and show everyone in the cheer community why the UWG cheerleading team is a 22-time National Champion program.

