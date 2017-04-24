West Georgia cornerback, Marcus Sayles, is ready for the NFL Draft. Sayles is currently a senior at UWG and graduates this semester on May 11. “It feels unreal to know that I am an NFL prospect,” said Sayles. “I am happy that the NFL Draft is near.”

“You would never think the time will come where your college football career is over, but I have been blessed with the opportunity to further my playing at the next level,” Sayles continued. “Constant hard work and excellent coaching have placed me in this position I’m in today. I’ve remained humble and I thank God every day for every blessing he has given me.”

In his four year career at UWG, Sayles started in 46 of 47 games. He had 12 interceptions, 13 blocked kicks, and 123 tackles. Sayles holds the team record for blocked kicks. “I played slot receiver as well as corner coming out of high school, but since college, all I played was cornerback,” said Sayles.

To be considered a prospect for the NFL, it takes a lot of preparation. Sayles explained how he’s been preparing for draft day for four years. While at UWG, he has earned plenty of awards. The talented athlete won Play of the Year at the Wetpsy’s for the blocked kick he had against Clark Atlanta that ended up being shown on ESPN. In 2015, he earned 1st Team All-Conference and 2nd Team All-Conference and was All American in 2016.

There are a lot of good cornerbacks, but Sayles explained how his quickness, play making ability, and his versatility separate him from other players who play his position. Having the ability to make plays on both defense and special teams is one of his strengths. Sayles also has leadership qualities that help raise his teammates play.

“Coaches trust me with a leadership position and my teammates find me easy to be around with my upbeat personality,” said Sayles. “I am very responsible with the decisions i make on and off the field.”

He explained how he may not be the biggest player at his position, but he always try to be a more consistent tackler.

“I push myself to my highest capabilities during the season as well as the off season,” said Sayles.”

At Sayles pro day, he displayed an impressive vertical jump and 40-time. The NFL prospect continued to do well as he clocked a 4.49 time in the 40-yard dash and the scouts in drills. Since Sayles did well at his pro day, several NFL teams have been in contact with him.

“I have been in contact with the Rams, Texans, Jets, Ravens, and the Bills,” said Sayles.

With the NFL Draft being near, Sayles remains focused. “I’m going to continue to prepare and I can’t wait to see where I’ll be playing at next,” said Sayles.

Share this















Comments

comments