UWG Football begins Spring Practice

UWG Football has begun spring practice and is training for the regular season coming up in August. Coming off of an NCAA Division II tournament appearance last season, the Wolves are looking to make it back and go all the way.

The Wolves started their spring season on Feb. 23, where they practiced only with helmets. They also had both of their full-padded Saturday scrimmages on March 5 and March 12. So far the UWG football team has been practicing and training hard.

“I’m excited to be with this group of guys this year,” said Marzavion Dix, 2021 All-Conference defensive lineman. “I see the competitive fire in their eyes every time we step on the field together so I have a good feeling about what we can do next year.”

UWG lost to Valdosta State in the second round of the NCAA playoffs last year. Head Coach David Dean has been around the game of football for quite a while and believes his team will be ready come August.

“Coach Dean has been coaching for a long time and even coached at Valdosta State,” said Dix. “As a coach, he expects us to leave it all on the field. I feel like he definitely instilled that in us which carried on to spring practice.”

UWG had two practices on Monday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 15 before their Spring Game on Wednesday. Dix along with the rest of his teammates are looking forward to the Spring Game as they will be playing at home

“I can’t wait until the Spring Game,” said Dix. “I’m looking forward to seeing how both our defense and offense play against each other and how our practices translate over to the game.”

The Spring Game originally scheduled for March 16 was postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled for a later date this semester.

