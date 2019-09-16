UWG Football Prepares for Home Opener 

Friends and Family Day will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21st when the West Georgia Wolves go up against the Albany State Golden Rams in the first home game of the season at 7 p.m. at University Stadium. This event will include various family-fun activities scheduled throughout the day as well as during the football game itself.

Friends and family members will have access to several events at the Stadium. Some of the activities during the halftime promotion of the game include a punt, pass and kick competition. The return of the Chick-Fil-A “Kicking for Chicken” competition will take place during the second quarter. This fan-favorite prize-winning game is to accurately kick a 25-yard field goal. Some past prize winners have won a free Chick-Fil-A chicken nugget tray along with other delicious cuisines.

Matt Cooke, who is the Assistant Athletic Director for Events, Marketing and Media Services, is the person in charge of the first Friends and Family event at the University. The Athletics Department has provided every residential freshman a free ticket along with two extra tickets for their friends and family. They can also opt for a package deal costing between $15-$20 which includes lunch at East Commons dining hall along with tailgating activities and tickets for the game. Over 500 people have already registered in advance which is looking to be a great success.

“With help from Housing and Residence Life and the New Student Programs we hope this event becomes an annual tradition,” said Cooke.

The goal of Friends and Family Day is to make this a yearly tradition with a growing fanbase each year while bringing students and athletes together, along with their friends and family in order to engage in fun activities throughout the day.

“We want people to realize that the athletes are going through the same challenges in the classroom that every day students are, and we want people to reach out and see that these athletes are more like a friend rather than an athlete,” said Cooke.

The main attraction will take place when the bright lights turn on, the sky begins to darken, and the Wolves run out on the field to the screaming fans at University Stadium. Because Albany State is a rival school West Georgia will be facing the Golden Rams in a highly competitive game for both teams on Saturday’s matchup. The game begins at 7 p.m. be sure to come early to enjoy all the pregame activities. Friends and Family day is sure to be a great event for everyone to enjoy.

