UWG Gears Up For Annual Safe Treat

Nevaeh Brown

It’s about that time again for the University of West Georgia’s Housing and Residence Life Association to host the annual Safe Treat at Love Valley. On Thursday, Oct. 26, several organizations are expected to be present to hand out candy to children in the Carrollton community ranging from the ages of 2-12.

This event serves as a not-so-scary occasion for students to get involved and Carrollton families to celebrate Halloween in a secure and welcoming part of the community. From Love Valley to the Coliseum.

Before the kids dressed as cats, superheroes and princesses arrive, the Department of Art will put on the annual pumpkin carving competition. Now in its sixteenth respective year, called ‘Carve on the Quad.’

In previous years, students have gotten creative with renditions of Henry Selick’s hit movie “Coraline” (2006), a three-dimensional carving of a wolf and a simple painting of a black cat. Seeing as creativity knows no bounds, you can never go wrong with the classic hallowed eyes and smile.

The three winners, voted for by the University’s First Lady Tressa Kelly, get a trophy indicating first, second and third places, and their pumpkins are displayed centrally for the evening. All submissions have a home well before the festivities begin.

In years past, there have been games for parents to play with their kids. Fraternities, sororities, student-run organizations and even administrative organizations give away candy.

Still, the biggest concern every Halloween is safety, even more so with health mindfulness.

“Since we are post COVID-19, a lot of families are comfortable making an appearance,” said Keshawn Allen, Housing and Residence Life’s Vice President.

“Since this is a UWG event, there will be guaranteed candy and security to ensure everyone is having a good time.” Allen continued.

There is typically a large turnout to the Safe Treat with families from the Carrollton community and the families of the University’s faculty.

The Safe Treat has been the perfect place to have Halloween fun, as each participating organization will have themed tables with their activities and even prizes. Wolfie will also be making an appearance.

Speaking of prizes, there has been some incentive for student organizations to put their best foot forward. Money is usually awarded to the organization with the best decorated table.

Along with that, Safe Treat Movie Night will be showing “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” at The Oaks’ Amphitheater at 7 p.m.