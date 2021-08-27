UWG Graduate leads Carrollton High School as Principal

Ian Lyle is proud to call Carrollton his home. The former Carrollton High School and University of West Georgia football player and alumnus, is now serving as principal of CHS this fall following the retirement of former CHS principal David Brooks. With over 13 years of education experience behind him, Lyle is ready to tackle his new role head on.

After graduating in 2008 with his bachelor’s degree in History Education from UWG, Lyle would continue his education at Georgia Southern to receive his Masters in Curriculum & Instruction, then returning West to complete two certifications at UWG.

“I discovered that I wanted to go into education during my second year at UWG,” says Lyle. “I always knew that I wanted a career that allowed me to help people.”

Whether it was in the library or University Stadium, Lyle learned lessons both in the classroom and on the football field at UWG as number 72 for the Wolves during the entirety of his college career. Never leaving his love of sports behind, Lyle has continued coaching several sports during his career.

“I learned about the value of leadership, perseverance, and teamwork while playing football at UWG and I apply those lessons daily in my current role,” says Lyle. “My time on the football team at UWG showed me that I could positively impact the lives of young people through coaching and teaching.”

Lyle has been at CHS since 2017 and had been serving as assistant principal of CHS until last spring.

“I will leverage the strengths of many different people in order to build on the positive school culture and climate that already exists at Carrollton High School,” says Lyle. “I am passionate about what I do because education is the most powerful and important tool in the growth and development of young people.”

Lyle is still in his pursuit of learning more, he is currently working towards his doctoral degree in school improvement.

“I chose UWG for my undergraduate degree because it allowed me to play sports as well as be a student. I was drawn back to UWG because of the reputation of the University as well as the strength of the graduate degree programs,” says Lyle. “I have appreciated that the faculty are accessible and are invested in the success of the students. I also appreciate that I have been able to tailor the programs to my professional role.”

Lyle is thankful for the foundation that UWG paved for him and the opportunities it has provided him for the future.

“Use your time at UWG to discover what you are passionate about.”

