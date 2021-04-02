UWG Hosts Paws to Relax on National Puppy Day

In the United States, National Puppy Day is March 23. To celebrate, the UWG bookstore hosted Paws to Relax, an event for students and professors alike to relax and have some classic dog therapy.

Many students came to get puppy love along with time to put their minds at ease before the stress that comes with the end of the semester. With finals just around the corner, students’ stress levels tend to rise as it fastly approaches. Paws to Relax provided an outlet for students to release their stress and calm their minds before they had to stress over exams and projects. UWG students along with professors attended the event and enjoyed the company of the multiple therapy dogs provided by Therapy Pups.

The dogs and puppies present seemed to enjoy their human time as well. Rosie laid out on the ground for some “good girl” belly rubs by multiple students. Luna jumped for joy for all the love she was receiving from students and teachers. All three of the pups at the event received many yummy treats within the two hours that the event took place. The dogs also had many toys with them, so students and teachers had the opportunity to play with the dogs. Many human faces were licked during the event that day and those licks were traded for pets on the dogs backs, heads and of course bellies.

“Seeing sweet puppies made me forget about all the post spring break stress for a minute, and I even got to give them treats,” said UWG student, Jordyn Meeks. “Paws to Relax was the best event UWG has had all year.”

Some students brought their own dogs as well, which filled the front entrance of the UWG bookstore with many happy humans and furry friends.

“The woman that had Rosie said that it was their first event since COVID-19 even started,” said UWG student Anna Roberts. “I think it was really nice for them and for us. It was definitely a nice break from studying, especially since we’re hitting the part of the semester where everything feels so stressful. The dogs were adorable, ten out of ten cutest things I’ve ever seen.”

Many students at the event have asked if the bookstore will have another event like Paws and Relax in the future. The owners of the Therapy Pups said they would be happy to visit UWG again in the future, and that their happy-go-lucky companions would be happy to return.

