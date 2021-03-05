UWG Junior is Named GSC East Player of the Week

UWG’s men’s basketball forward, Jalen Sasser was named Gulf South Conference (GSC) East Player of the Week after an impressive game at Lee University.

Jalen had 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals during the game which led the team to their third straight win. The six-foot junior had a career high shooting 10-of-12 attempts against Lee.

“My best game was against Lee University,” said Jalen. “I feel like I was GSC East Player of the Week because I came off the bench averaging 15 points and helped my team with three wins while coming off the bench.”

Throughout the week Jalen has shot 20-of-29 from the field and had a combination of 16 rebounds in the past three games. This is Jalen’s first year playing basketball for UWG. Although this is not the basketball season he imagined, he still managed to be a good contributor to his team.

“It has been a rough year playing with COVID-19 and playing every other week because of teams catching COVID-19,” said Jalen. “It is tough, but we have it together now and we are getting through the season.”

The UWG male basketball team is currently 10-6 and has clinched a spot in the Gulf South Conference Male Basketball (GSCMBB) Championship. Jalen says he is focused and motivated going into the championship. Jalen also mentioned that him and his team plan on winning.

“My mindset is to make it to the championship game locked in with my teammates and to play our best basketball together and stay focused,” said Jalen. My teammates and coaches keep me motivated by all of us trusting each other on the floor and us winning games. All of us are focused and have one goal and that is to win a championship and that is what motivates us to go hard.”

Jalen has been playing basketball since he was seven years old and has been in love with the game ever since. Therefore, winning GSC Player of the Week and clinching a spot in the GSCMBB Championship is a huge accomplishment for him. However, he believes he can win both a championship with UWG and GSC Player of the Week again if he continues to play the way he did against Lee University.

“Honestly, I feel like I can win GSC Player of the Week again,” said Jalen. “All I have to do is go into the game with great energy and put up good numbers and play hard every second I am out there on the floor.”

