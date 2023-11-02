UWG Partners with Local Breweries for Custom Beers

Tucker Cole

The University of West Georgia has recently partnered with two Carrollton-based breweries—Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Company and Local Ties Brewing Company—to produce new university-branded beers, called Red Blue Brew and Love Valley Lager, respectively.

The university announced these partnerships via social media in mid October.

“There are a lot of college beers out there these days, and we just thought it would be cool to support our local university if possible,” said Printer’s Ale Owner Greg Smith.

Smith and Printer’s Ale gained some inspiration from his experience traveling to other states and encountering UWG alumni.

“It’s amazing how many UWG people I meet when I travel to different states, and I just thought it would be great if we could do something to help connect,” Smith said.

With all that in mind, they jumped on the opportunity as soon as UWG executives reached out in search of a partnership.

“I think we were contacted by someone in the university to start this process and we said, ‘yes, love to do it,'” said Smith.

It is the cooperation between the University of West Georgia and these local breweries that makes the partnership special. Smith said that the university produced the graphics for the cans, as well as providing input on the style of beer the Red Blue Brew would be.

Additionally, a portion of the revenue from the sales of Red Blue Brew go directly to the university, so, as Smith said, “You can help the college by drinking a beer. [It’s a] win-win.”

As for Local Ties, a management executive was not immediately available when asked for a comment, but the company described their new brew via social media.

“Love Valley Lager is a deliciously simple American lager, brewed to be enjoyed by all,” the company wrote. “Light, crisp, and clean in every way.”

The young brewing company, located just off Adamson Square in the center of Carrollton, was just opened in July of 2022. It is owned and operated by Alex and Tori Griffin, as well as Chief of Brewing Operations, Justin Schellhorn. In the same social media post, the company gave thanks to UWG for thinking of them in partnership.

“Thanks to UWG for thinking of little old us when they wanted a beer for the people of West Georgia,” the company wrote.

Local Ties also hosted a release party for Love Valley Lager on Oct. 19, selling UWG-branded glasses as part of the promotion.

For those interested in trying out Love Valley Lager, Local Ties has the custom brew on tap at their headquarters at 119 Bradley Street in Carrollton. They are open Wednesday and Thursday from 4-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon-10 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.

As for Printer’s Ale’s Red Blue Brew, Smith said the specialty brew is being sold right now at package and convenience stores in Carrollton including Cheers, Bankhead Beverage, Carrollton Beverage, Braves Beverage Warehouse, as well as other stores that will have it in stock soon. Red Blue Brew is also available at Shucker’s Oyster House.