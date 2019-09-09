UWG Student Severely Injured in Hit and Run

Alma Beauvais, a Mass Communications student at UWG, was severely injured in a hit and run on Aug. 9 while crossing a crosswalk on Maple Street in Carrollton.

Beauvais said that she did not see the vehicle coming until it was too late. Due to the accident, she was left with a broken femur in her right leg that required immediate surgery to put a metal rod in from hip to knee. Beauvais also suffered ligament tears in the left knee, severe road rash and emotional anxiety.

According to Beauvais, she was coherent the entire time and she could feel the truck run over her legs.

“I am just very frustrated that I am stuck in bed and need help to do everything,” said Beauvais. “I can’t walk or be independent.”

This accident has left Beauvais unable to work or go to class.

“UWG has been very helpful, and my advisor has helped me find classes that are all online,” continued Beauvais. “Even though I did have to drop two classes, I am still considered a full-time student.”

Beauvais is hopeful that this accident will not hinder her academically. Dylan Seckinger, a coworker of Beauvais, has set up a GoFundMe page to help her with medical bills and living expenses.

“Since I am not from the United States, I have no health insurance,” said Beauvais. “I am hopeful they will catch the person who did this, so he/she can be held responsible.”

The GoFundMe page is hoping to raise $50,000 for Beauvais. She is currently paying for all her medical expenses out of pocket and with help from her parents. Her page has raised $6,392 so far with many donations coming from members of Sunset Hills Country Club, where Beauvais works. Without medical insurance, doctors’ bills can get outrageously expensive.

“I can not sleep unless I take sleeping pills because I am in so much pain,” said Beauvais. “I do not understand what kind of person can hit someone and leave.”

Beauvais’ birthday is Sept. 8, and she is having to cancel plans due to the accident. She also has no plans on returning to work soon due to being immobile. Beauvais is hoping her physical therapy will help get her back on her feet as soon as possible.

Police are still searching for the person who hit Beauvais. She believes it to be a grey or white Toyota Tacoma that may have possible damage to the front from hitting her. The public is encouraged to reach out to Carrollton City Police Department with any information regarding this accident.

To donate to Beauvais, you can go to her GoFundMe account at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-alma-in-her-journey-to-recovery.

