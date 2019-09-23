Why You Should Visit Music Midtown This Year

Music Midtown is an annual music festival that takes place in Piedmont Park in Atlanta. This year the festival celebrates its 25th anniversary after going on a hiatus from 2006-2011. Since 2011 the jam-packed lineup and schedule have been the main attraction.

In recent years, the festival has brought some of the biggest acts in music to Piedmont Park for one of the biggest parties of the year. Mainstream artists and indie artists all play on four different stages calling music lovers from across the board. This year the festival pulled out a pretty hard lineup with diverse headliners. The main headliners included: Panic! at the Disco, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Cardi B. and Vampire Weekend. What sets these acts apart from one another, besides genre is not much at all but here are the ones that definitely live up to the hype.

Cardi B has become a household name thanks to social media and with the release of last year’s debut, Invasion of Privacy, she skyrocketed into fame after climbing the Billboard charts both as a solo artist and a featured artist. Exactly a year ago she was in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 with her single ‘I Like It’ and ‘Girls Like You’ . She has a fan base that expands to all ages and just wants her fans to have a great time. Her laugh is infectious and her honesty is what makes her so relatable to those who listen to her. The lyrics to her songs are just as unpredictable as she is and that is what makes watching her set so much fun. Cardi has star power and it shows and gives an unforgettable performance. [Text Wrapping Break]The year of Lizzo has taken full effect and there’s no stopping her. Her single ‘Truth Hurts’ is number one on the Billboard charts and she has started a movement. She affectionately and aggressively encourages her fans to love themselves and put themselves first. When she takes the stage she demands the attention of the fans in a way that’s different than other artists. She comes from a place of love and it shows. Her and her big girl dancers command the stage from start to finish and that makes it hard to look away and hard to stand still. Between the infectious beats and positive lyrics that make a Lizzo song so great, it has become pretty clear that she is here to uplift others and make sure it stays that way. [Text Wrapping Break]Following the release of her debut album that dropped earlier this year, Billie Eilish has had quite an amazing year. The young artist had excellent visuals during her set and has a fan base that cannot get enough of screaming her lyrics at the top of their lungs. She is dedicated to giving her all no matter what as she donned a walking boot for her hour set and still gave her fans an incredible show. As an artist who believes she does not fit into one genre, she projects a certain level of honesty with her lyrics and holds a special connection with her fans that not many get to experience.

Travis Scott took everyone to Astroworld and did not disappoint one bit. Scott’s third studio album Astroworld climbed the hip-hop charts after its August 2018 release and has created some of the greatest shows in the past year. A Travis Scott show is no average hip-hop concert and that is what sets him apart from the rest. Throughout his entire, set fans circle around in a mosh pit and go all out to every song. He brought out guests Offset, from the rap group Migos, and rapper Playboi Carti. Scott closed out an incredible two-day weekend and left fans wanting more.

Music Midtown is a festival that should be experienced at least once. Over thirty artists across four stages all for one price is an amazing experience both physically and spiritually.

