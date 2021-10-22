Wolves Move from 12th ranked to 4th in their Conference

The Wolves traveled to Pensacola, Florida this past weekend where they brought home a big conference win against the University of West Florida Argos. This makes the Wolves record 6-1 for their overall season and 4-1 in the Gulf South Conference.

The Wolves who were ranked 12th, their win over Pensacola moved them to 4th in the AFCA Division II, after beating the Argos who were ranked number 1.

“We were nervous about going into this game because we knew that West Florida was ranked number one in our conference,” said Cameron Cobb, a wide receiver for UWG.

Going into halftime the Wolves led 17-9.

“Going into the locker room we were pumped, but knew we had to continue to play strong and smart,” said Austin Donaldson, who plays right guard. Going into the third quarter the Argos were determined to make a comeback. The Wolves struggled in the second half to make plays offensively.

Meanwhile, the Argos were making plays and getting the ball down the field. The Argos were able to score a 34 yard touchdown on the first drive making the score 16-17 and again on a 21 yard pass making the score 23-17 with the Argos in the lead.

Towards the end of the third quarter, the Argos threw an attempted touchdown pass where their player fumbled the ball and senior Mike Miller was able to grab the ball and make his way down the field. Miller scored thus making the Wolves take the lead 24-23.

The Argos regained the lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter. With roughly 14 minutes the Wolves knew they had to come together in order to make the plays that needed to be made. Once the ball was turned back over to the Wolves, they were able to run the ball down the field and score. The Wolves took home the win of 30-26. The Wolves will be back home this

weekend for the homecoming game against North Greenville.

The football team is hoping to bring home another win and show off their skills for everyone who attends.

“If we go into the game with good attitudes and motivation after beating West Florida hopefully we will be able to show up and show out,” said Donaldson.

The Wolves will be back home October 23 for the Homecoming game against North Greenville.

