“Write Your Heart Out” Event Supports Health and Wellness on UWG Carrollton Campus

Carolyn Moncrieffe

The “Write Your Heart Out” event manifested after a hours-long brainstorming session among the thirteen-resident assistants at the Center Pointe Suites here on the UWG Carrollton campus. The event was held on Monday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. in the Center Pointe Suites Classroom. The event focused on creating a space for students to de-stress by writing about any issue weighing on their heart.

In line with Housing and Residential Life guidelines, all Resident Assistants are required to organize and lead at least one student event per semester. Planned events must align with one of three educational pillars that support the model of Housing and Residential Life. The pillars are Placemaking and Belonging, Health and Wellness and Academic Achievement. These pillars serve to ensure the Housing Directive that each student has a well-rounded campus experience.

Student events are planned and hosted by Resident Assistants who live in one of the eight Residence Halls on campus.

“Write Your Heart Out” leader Daisy Rowser-Grier defines herself as an Engagement RA.

“An Engagement RA focuses primarily on ways to get other residents involved with the many student planned events on campus,” said Rowser-Grier. “[It gives me] more control over what takes place on campus.”

Being an event planner also helps Rowser-Grier understand what type of lessons or objectives need to be shared with the incoming student body. She chose the Health and Wellness pillar to create a safe space for students to come together, socialize and write about anything that may be a pressing issue. Although Center Pointe Suites houses mostly incoming freshmen the “Write Your Heart Out” event was open to all students.

Attending students were given journals which they could then decorate with various decals and colored markers before placing their words on paper. Rowser-Grier created an open space which encouraged healthy student interaction lining up with support of student Health and Wellness.

Student engagement was highlighted as students creatively signed each other’s journals as discussion focused on how and why each attendee chose to design their journal. The room became almost silent as the sound of pencil hitting paper filled the CPS Classroom.

“Many times students have feelings they are not willing to share out loud and writing allows them to de-stress without fear,” said Shea Hott, one of the RA’s involved.

Afterwards, students were given the opportunity to share their writings with other students if they so choose.

“As a form of healthy release, it is a good idea for students to write out feelings they choose not to express verbally,” said Hott.