European Indie Band Girl Scout Releases New EP 

Emma Swales

Swedish alternative indie band Girl Scout has officially dropped their highly anticipated third EP, Headache, on Nov. 8. Now available across all streaming platforms, the EP features three brand-new tracks alongside recent singles “Honey” and “I Just Needed You to Know,” marking a bold new chapter in the band’s evolving sound.

Girl Scout was brought to life post-pandemic when singer/guitarist Emma Jansson met guitarist Viktor Spasov while studying jazz at The Royal College of Music in Stockholm. The Duo soon made their mark on the indie scene in 2022 with the release of their debut single, “Do You Remember Sally Moore?,” quickly capturing the attention of listeners across Europe.

Drawing inspiration from alternative artists like THUS LOVE and The 1975, the band puts a fresh spin on indie rock, blending soothing melodies with gritty guitar riffs to create a sound that’s as perfect for a summer road trip and late night drives.

Headache is already making waves, climbing the charts and capturing the attention of listeners with its raw energy and infectious melodies. The EP takes inspiration from the band’s signature indie rock sound, while introducing five new songs to the band’s growing catalog. Fans were able to see a glimpse at the new EP with the pre-release of the singles “I Just Needed You to Know,” released in May, followed by “Honey,” arriving in early September.

These songs offered listeners a preview of what’s to come, unveiling the central theme of the new EP: raw, intense emotions of hate and frustration. Each track is infused with powerful, gut-wrenching lyrics that explore feelings of guilt and that unsettling, stomach-churning sensation that accompanies them.

“Desert Island Movies” opens the EP with the classic indie feel, featuring mellow guitar riffs and soothing vocals from Jansson. As the record unfolds, the sound grows more intense, and the lyrics delve into deeper emotional territory. “I Just Needed You to Know” serves as a powerful interlude, bursting with anthemic energy, hard-hitting melodies, and a driving backbeat. The track captures Jansson’s inner battle with her past, exploring how struggles in relationships have led to a loss of trust.

The EP closes with its heaviest and most emotionally charged track, “I’m So Sorry,” where Jansson delivers her most raw and heartfelt performance to date. Her vocals carry heavy weight, while the grunge-infused guitar hook allows listeners to feel the deep pain and vulnerability that inspired the song. This powerful anthem serves as the perfect conclusion to the EP, seamlessly transitioning from the soft indie melodies of “Desert Island Movies” to the electrifying, alt-rock creation of “I’m So Sorry.” It’s a striking finale that encapsulates the emotional journey of the entire record.

Altogether, Girl Scout has firmly established their place on the charts, with three tracks from the EP already climbing into the band’s top five most-streamed songs on Spotify, including “I’m So Sorry,” which has claimed the number one spot. This release marks a pivotal moment in the band’s career, propelling them to launch another headlining tour across Europe and further solidifying their growing momentum.

To stream Headache or find out more about Girl Scout, visit: https://www.girlscouttheband.com