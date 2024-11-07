Experiential Learning Helps Students Prepare for the Future through UWG’s bluestone. 

Sitting through lectures and taking quizzes is highly beneficial because being knowledgeable about a subject and having the discipline to memorize essential information displays respect for the field. However, the knowledge risks becoming theoretical if it is not put into practice. To avoid this, the University of West Georgia offers a number of opportunities for experiential learning.

In 2014, bluestone was established within the University of West Georgia’s School of Communication, Film and Media as a student-run public relations firm. This firm represents local clients and gives students the opportunity to work with them in creating content to reach the public relations goals of the client.

“You really get hands-on experience with what you’ll do in your professional career,” said Sydney Pryor, assistant firm director for bluestone. “It gives you a chance to work alongside clients and get a taste of what you’ll be doing after graduation.”

The efforts of the public relations industry heavily contribute to companies and organizations fulfilling their marketing and communications goals, and bluestone allows students to get an up-close look at the process.

“I like that you get to be creative and help implement strategies to establish the brand of a company,” said Pryor. “You showcase what the brand stands for and create content that will best help them do that.”

This student-run public relations firm offers both a communications team and a creative team for students to be a part of. Based on their preferences and set of strengths, students decide where they best fit.

“I chose to be on the communications team because the designing of the communications plans is the part that people don’t really see,” said Pryor. “It’s more internal and behind the scenes.”

There are also several leadership opportunities available in bluestone to give students who want experience both doing public relations and in leading a team.

“I’ve really enjoyed being assistant firm director,” said Pryor. “It’s helped grow professionally. Being able to work in a group of people and delegate tasks has been a great experience. It’s really opened my eyes to what will be happening after graduation.”

Pryor says working with real-life clients is different in a positive way from working with fictional clients for in-class assignments.

“I’ll have all of these ideas and sometimes I don’t think much of them. They don’t seem all that important,” said Pryor. “But when planning something for a real-life client, you know that you’ll get to see your ideas come into effect and work eventually.”

Pryor encourages all public relations students to become involved with bluestone and get the experience that’s offered.

“In order to get internships and jobs, you have to be able to show that you know what kind of work you’ll be doing and have experience doing it,” said Pryor. “I was taking the classes, but I wasn’t confident that I really knew what I was doing. But being in bluestone, I’m finally able to have the knowledge and the words to explain all that I’ve learned.”