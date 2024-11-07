Atlanta’s Dream Pop Bathe Alone Announces New Deluxe Album 

Atlanta-based dream pop band Bathe Alone is set to release the deluxe edition of its sophomore album I Don’t Do Humidity on Nov. 22. The expanded version will feature unreleased tracks and fresh alternate versions, offering fans a deeper, more immersive experience of the band’s evolving sound.

Multi-instrumentalist Bailey Crone and composer/producer Damon Moon have come together to form Bathe Alone, a romantic indie pop band that blends dreamy melodies with heartfelt lyrics. Drawing inspiration from the atmospheric sounds of the indie powerhouse Beach House and the timeless charm of pop superstar Cyndi Lauper, Bathe Alone fuses genres into a fluid, ethereal pop sound. The combination of Crone’s powerful voice matched with Moon’s masterful production results in the creation of whimsical, yet powerful pop anthems.

The band’s acclaimed album, I Don’t Do Humidity, was released earlier this year, featuring 12 songs detailing Crone’s recent divorce and the painful experiences that come from toxic relationships. After seeing the sudden success that the album received, Crone and Moon decided to head back into the studio and add two songs and a new twist to the 11th track on the album, “Call Me Back,” to create a deluxe edition of the album.

“There are new songs plus an alternate version of the album track ‘Call Me Back,’” said Moon. “We launched a hotline a while back to promote that song and fans could call in and leave voice messages defining closure and to talk about things in their lives.

“We kept all of those voicemails and we decided to make a new version of the song,” continued Moon. “We made a new collage of the fan voice messages and added them to the voicemails from Bailey’s grandmother on the original track.”

Alongside the alternative version of “Call Me Back,” the deluxe album will also contain Bathe Alone’s newest single, “Avenues,” which was released on Oct. 18, and an unreleased song titled “W/O Your Rain.” The new tracks align with the original album’s underlying theme of pain and heartbreak by detailing the grieving process that Crone went through in her personal life. The lyrics came from a deep place, and Crone expresses that it was not easy to make such deep-rooted songs.

“‘The Avenues’ is the outlier of the album because it is the heaviest, but it is still in the same realm as the rest,” said Crone. “I wrote that around the same time as ‘Victims’ and ‘Blame Me’ so it’s in line with my lyrical theme in those. The third edition to the deluxe, ‘Without Your Rain,’ was written before I even started the album.