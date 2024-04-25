Greek Week 2024: Teams Strive to Have The Odds Ever in Their Favor

Douglas Salter

Greek Week 2024 has wrapped up its festivities and students are raving about the amounts of fun and competition that they endured. Greek Week 2024 was hosted by the Greek Programming Board (GPB). GPB is composed of students from across the 27 different Greek Organizations. The week stretched over the course of 11 days from April 12-22. The theme for Greek Week 2024 was Hunger Games.

Fraternities and Sororities were grouped together to form 8 different teams. The teams represented some of the different trades from the districts of the franchise such as fishing, livestock, coal mining, etc. The events ranged from attending school events, games and contests.

“The theme was decided via a poll that was sent out to the FSL (Fraternity Sorority Life) community,” said GPB President Eric Walters. “There were multiple themes students could vote for and Hunger Games was overwhelmingly the favorite.”

Greek Week began on April 12 with The Big Event. The Big Event is a community service event put on by the university. The event was open to all UWG Students. For Greek Week, teams were given points based on how many team members showed up. Some of the other events throughout Greek Week were less focused on competition and more on attending UWG events. Events included a cookout on Wednesday and the UWG spring football game on Saturday.

“The events were less competition based this year because the director of FSL wanted more inclusivity for the disabled in the events,” said Walters.

Penny Wars started the competition based events. Penny Wars lasted all week long. Members could donate pennies to increase points for their teams. Members could also donate silver coins to decrease points from another team.

The first day of competition was Jeopardy. Each team had five players competing and answering questions from different categories.

“The jeopardy categories were Hunger Games, Chapter History, UWG, Pop Culture, and Finish the Lyric,” said Walters. “I felt like Jeopardy was one of our more successful events.”

The next day was Nerf Wars, a nod to the actual Hunger Games. Guns were left in the middle and teams had to kill the other teams before they were eliminated.

“Nerf Wars could have gone better,” said Walters. “It was a little disorganized.”

On Thursday was the Panem Games. It was a set of challenges that required mental and physical strategy. The week ended with tug-of-war on Friday.

“The games were hula hoop, 3 legged race, shopping cart race, balloon pop, musical chairs and bean bag toss,” said Walters. “This was very successful because of the large amount of competition and spirit among the teams. Tug of war was not very successful due to attendance.”

After all the festivities the final event was the Stellar Awards on the 22nd. The Stellar Awards honored Greek Life’s best leaders and chapters. The winner of Greek Week was also announced at the awards. The winner of Greek Week 2024 was Team Luxury featuring Delta Sigma Theta, Delta Zeta and Phi Delta Theta.

“Greek Week 2024 did have its ups and downs, but I felt like it was pretty successful,” said Walters.