Letter From Editor

Emma Swales

Media Day has been a signature event at the University of West Georgia since 1981. The School of Communication Film and Media (SCFM) works hard every year to provide communication students with the opportunity to connect with industry professionals and to access important resources to jumpstart their career in media. This year is the 42nd annual Media Day and will kick off with Keynote Speaker Taylor McGlamery, a UWG alumni who made her way as a successful career owner and director for TrustWorkz, a full-service boutique marketing agency in Atlanta. After the keynote speaker, the day will continue with a reception courtesy of Dine West, table talks with local professionals and a massive networking session to end the event.

Media Day gives students opportunities in film, radio, journalism, public relations and countless other fields of mass communication. This year’s networking session will host nearly 40 industry professionals and businesses, offering a wide variety of connections for students to expand their relationships in their field. This networking session will allow students to meet and connect with various media outlets from all over Georgia. Altogether, this event is a crucial resource for students of SCFM and can be the first step towards a successful career after graduation.