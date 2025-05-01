UWG’s Ingram Library Hosts Pop-Up Study Spot to Help Students Prepare for Finals Week 



With finals week just around the corner, the University of West Georgia Ingram Library organized a pop-up study spot to help students manage the stress of the season. Designed as a space for both focus and encouragement, the pop-up invited students to pause, recharge, and connect, offering a much-needed break from the usual grind.

Library staff and academic experts were on hand to assist with research papers, projects, and presentations, helping students feel more confident heading into exams. UWG-themed merchandise, like miniature wolves and collectible pins, was also available, adding a fun element to the otherwise focused environment. The space offered not only academic help, but a chance for students to unwind and feel connected, reminding them that it is important to take care of mental health.

“I’m a senior and finals week is really exhausting,” said student Daphne Sausmer. “I think resources like this are really helpful, because it takes some of that stress away.”

For many students, especially during high-pressure weeks like finals. access to supportive, low-pressure spaces like this can make all the difference. These initiatives not only provide academic help, but also show students that their well-being matters, fostering a sense of community and encouraging healthy habits that go beyond the classroom.

“When I was a student in undergrad, knowing that I had these resources available made me feel better,” said Stephaine Gordon, a graduate student and staff member in one of Ingram Library’s divisions. “Being able to provide that support now is just invaluable.”

As students juggle the demands of academics, work, and life, providing a space that encourages collaboration and stress relief offers a much-needed balance. The Ingram Library continues to foster an environment where students can thrive academically, offering assistance and support in whatever students need.

“Students may not have enough support elsewhere unless we provide it to them,” said Gordon. “That’s why spaces like this are so important.”

The event’s overall goal was to remind students that help is always just a step away, and as finals approach, these opportunities for connection play a crucial role in shaping a more resilient, supportive campus culture. Staff encouraged the students to push through, offering words of motivation and practical advice to help manage their time effectively and stay focused. By providing both emotional and academic support, they created an atmosphere where students felt empowered to tackle their challenges with confidence.

“Even if you don’t do as well as you hoped, you’re almost done,” said Gordon. “Just breathe easy and you can rally for next semester after getting through the hardest part of the semester.”